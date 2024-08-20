https://sputnikglobe.com/20240820/dnc-prepares-to-kick-off-amid-massive-protest-against-gaza-war---1119832118.html
DNC Prepares to Kick Off Amid Massive Protest Against Gaza War
DNC Prepares to Kick Off Amid Massive Protest Against Gaza War
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas discusses various current events around the globe, including the start of the DNC.
2024-08-20T04:11+0000
2024-08-20T04:11+0000
2024-08-20T09:29+0000
fault lines
us
radio
kursk
ukraine
dnc
chicago
kamala harris
donald trump
iran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/13/1119831961_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3cc2332f5d7b9d0fa948c6b834c73435.png
DNC Prepares to Kick Off Amid Massive Protest Against Gaza War
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas discusses various current events around the globe, including the start of the DNC.
The show begins with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing the latest developments out of Kursk, as Ukraine aims to create a "buffer zone."Then, Senior Columnist and Editor for Black Agenda Report and author Margaret Kimberly joins the show to discuss the commencement of the DNC in Chicago.Later, media commentator and economist Mitch Roschelle weighs in on the latest out of Trump's campaign.The third hour begins with professor at the University of Tehran Mohammad Marandi weighing in on the latest out of the ongoing ceasefire talks.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
kursk
ukraine
chicago
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/13/1119831961_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9c48b75432551cb20d646c31ca6dd965.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
fault lines, democratic party convention, gaza ceasefire talks, how is ukrainian icursion in kursk going, trump campaign 2024
fault lines, democratic party convention, gaza ceasefire talks, how is ukrainian icursion in kursk going, trump campaign 2024
DNC Prepares to Kick Off Amid Massive Protest Against Gaza War
04:11 GMT 20.08.2024 (Updated: 09:29 GMT 20.08.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas discusses various current events around the globe, including the start of the DNC.
The show begins with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing the latest developments out of Kursk, as Ukraine aims to create a "buffer zone."
Then, Senior Columnist and Editor for Black Agenda Report and author Margaret Kimberly joins the show to discuss the commencement of the DNC in Chicago.
Later, media commentator and economist Mitch Roschelle weighs in on the latest out of Trump's campaign.
The third hour begins with professor at the University of Tehran Mohammad Marandi weighing in on the latest out of the ongoing ceasefire talks.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM