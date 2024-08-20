https://sputnikglobe.com/20240820/dnc-prepares-to-kick-off-amid-massive-protest-against-gaza-war---1119832118.html

DNC Prepares to Kick Off Amid Massive Protest Against Gaza War

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas discusses various current events around the globe, including the start of the DNC.

The show begins with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing the latest developments out of Kursk, as Ukraine aims to create a "buffer zone."Then, Senior Columnist and Editor for Black Agenda Report and author Margaret Kimberly joins the show to discuss the commencement of the DNC in Chicago.Later, media commentator and economist Mitch Roschelle weighs in on the latest out of Trump's campaign.The third hour begins with professor at the University of Tehran Mohammad Marandi weighing in on the latest out of the ongoing ceasefire talks.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

