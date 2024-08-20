https://sputnikglobe.com/20240820/germany-trying-to-avoid-parallels-between-kievs-invasion-attempt-battle-of-kursk---ex-officer-1119835822.html

The German government is desperate to avoid comparisons between Ukraine's attempted invasion of Russia's Kursk region and the Battle of Kursk during World War Two, a retired German Lt. Col. told RIA Novosti.

Earlier, in response to a request from RIA Novosti, the German government stated that it did not have its own data on the use of weapons produced by Germany and supplied to Kiev by the Ukrainian Armed Forces during the attack on the Kursk region, which Moscow qualified as a terrorist attack and called a provocation. At the same time, a number of German media outlets drew attention to videos from the scene of the events confirming the use of German equipment by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Germany is trying with all its might to avoid such associations in the context of the debate on arms supplies to Ukraine, he added. According to Rose, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are entirely dependent on the decisions and military support of their Western partners. "Otherwise, they would have to simply capitulate. In essence, they are useful idiots for the Americans in this proxy war against the Russian Federation," he said. Rose only partially shares the government's position that German weapons sent to Ukraine become Ukrainian after delivery. At 5:30 a.m. on August 6, Ukrainian Armed Forces units launched an offensive to seize territory in the Kursk region, and their advance was stopped, Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov said. He emphasized that the operation in the Kursk region would be completed by defeating the enemy and reaching the state border. The Russian Defense Ministry reported on August 16 that during the fighting in the Kursk direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces had lost up to 2,860 soldiers and 41 tanks. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the Kiev regime had carried out a provocation and was firing indiscriminately, including at civilian targets. Putin said that the enemy would receive a worthy response, and all of Russia's goals would be achieved. A counter-terrorism operation (CTO) regime is in effect in the Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk regions to ensure the safety of citizens.

