https://sputnikglobe.com/20240820/photos-russias-espanola-brigade-in-combat-in-special-operation-1119839529.html

Photos: Russia's 'Espanola' Brigade in Combat in Special Operation

Photos: Russia's 'Espanola' Brigade in Combat in Special Operation

Sputnik International

Fans of different Russian football clubs followed their hearts and created Espanola Volunteer Brigade. Now it is an example of a well-coordinated work in the Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine.

2024-08-20T12:17+0000

2024-08-20T12:17+0000

2024-08-20T12:17+0000

multimedia

photo

d-30

russia

brigade

military brigade

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/14/1119838724_0:173:3071:1901_1920x0_80_0_0_64b13dae574006111946e05f821dee3e.jpg

The 88th Reconnaissance and Sabotage “Espanola” Brigade has numerous means at its disposal, including effective electronic reconnaissance and combat systems, artillery, and a large number of drones – including Orlans and Zalas.The brigade has been carrying out missions since the beginning of the special military operation.Take a look at the Espanola Volunteer Brigade in combat in Sputnik's gallery:

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

'espanola' brigade, special military op zone, special military operation zone, battlefield