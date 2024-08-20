The 88th Reconnaissance and Sabotage “Espanola” Brigade has numerous means at its disposal, including effective electronic reconnaissance and combat systems, artillery, and a large number of drones – including Orlans and Zalas.The brigade has been carrying out missions since the beginning of the special military operation.Take a look at the Espanola Volunteer Brigade in combat in Sputnik's gallery:
Soldiers from the Espanola Volunteer Brigade have shown exemplary well-coordinated work in the special operation. Despite the brigade largely being made up of fans of different soccer clubs, they followed their hearts and united on the battlefield.
