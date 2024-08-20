International
Photos: Russia's 'Espanola' Brigade in Combat in Special Operation
Photos: Russia's 'Espanola' Brigade in Combat in Special Operation
Fans of different Russian football clubs followed their hearts and created Espanola Volunteer Brigade. Now it is an example of a well-coordinated work in the Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine.
The 88th Reconnaissance and Sabotage “Espanola” Brigade has numerous means at its disposal, including effective electronic reconnaissance and combat systems, artillery, and a large number of drones – including Orlans and Zalas.The brigade has been carrying out missions since the beginning of the special military operation.Take a look at the Espanola Volunteer Brigade in combat in Sputnik's gallery:
Photos: Russia's 'Espanola' Brigade in Combat in Special Operation

12:17 GMT 20.08.2024
Soldiers from the Espanola Volunteer Brigade have shown exemplary well-coordinated work in the special operation. Despite the brigade largely being made up of fans of different soccer clubs, they followed their hearts and united on the battlefield.
The 88th Reconnaissance and Sabotage “Espanola” Brigade has numerous means at its disposal, including effective electronic reconnaissance and combat systems, artillery, and a large number of drones – including Orlans and Zalas.
The brigade has been carrying out missions since the beginning of the special military operation.
Take a look at the Espanola Volunteer Brigade in combat in Sputnik's gallery:
An Espanola Brigade D-30 howitzer crew in action.

An Espanola Brigade D-30 howitzer crew in action.

Members of an Espanola Brigade artillery crew.

Members of an Espanola Brigade artillery crew.

A serviceman from the Espanola Brigade standing in the doorway of a building.

A serviceman from the Espanola Brigade standing in the doorway of a building.

Espanola Brigade servicemen in Russia's special operation.

Espanola Brigade servicemen in Russia's special operation.

Espanola Brigade in action.

Espanola Brigade in action.

A serviceman from the Espanola Brigade in the "Melody" information and analytical center in the special military operation.

A serviceman from the Espanola Brigade in the "Melody" information and analytical center in the special military operation.

The Espanola Brigade was created in the spring of 2022.

The Espanola Brigade was created in the spring of 2022.

