Trump Launches Attacks Against Several Politicians Amid Ongoing Campaign

On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss various current events from around the globe, including the latest out of the Trump campaign.

The show begins with political consultant John Davis sharing his expertise on the latest polling numbers as the DNC kicks off in Chicago.Then, conservationist and author Dr. Reese Halter discusses various climate change issues, including a study revealing that US cities are getting hotter.The second hour starts with the cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis weighing in on the latest out of Trump's campaign.The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his analysis of the latest events in the Kursk incursion.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

