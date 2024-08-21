https://sputnikglobe.com/20240821/biden-kicks-off-dnc-chicago-protests-tipped-wage-tax-trick-1119849260.html
Biden Kicks Off DNC, Chicago Protests, Tipped Wage Tax Trick
Democrats try to shame the Teamsters president for his recent engagement with the GOP, rather than competing for his vote.
Scholar, journalist and geopolitical analyst KJ Noh joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the “bridging proposal” on Gaza being pushed by US State Secretary Antony Blinken, why US and Israeli negotiators are promoting a deal Hamas has already rejected, why Vice President Kamala Harris isn’t taking credit for any of President Joe Biden’s supposed foreign policy achievements, why the US is announcing plans to move a small number of Afghans to the Philippines ahead of resettling them, and the latest version of the AUKUS agreement binding Australia to the UK and US.Bartender and labor organizer Max discusses the hoopla surrounding proposals to eliminate taxes, whether tipped workers have actually been asking for tax breaks, what tipped workers have been saying would improve their lives (like paid time off, health care and better wages), and whether warnings that creating this tax loophole will invite abuse by wealthy tax dodgers are valid.Political consultant and political organizer Donna Davis discusses the kicking off of the first round of speeches at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, whether Democrats are in danger of becoming overconfident, whether Kamala Harris can win without distinguishing herself from Joe Biden on Palestinian human rights, the media’s role in inventing energy or momentum for certain candidates and campaigns, what’s actually activating voters she’s engaging with, and what’s driving some of the more outlandish attacks on Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.Public interest attorney affiliated with the National Lawyers Guild Ann Wilcox discusses the police presence outside the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, the tactics protesters are using this week, who’s involved in demonstrations in the city, and how the rest of the ceremonies will play out this week.The Misfits also discuss more problems with Boeing’s civilian aircraft, the arrest of a DC councilmember on bribery charges, Americans’ attitudes toward marijuana.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Biden Kicks Off DNC, Chicago Protests, Tipped Wage Tax Trick
04:13 GMT 21.08.2024 (Updated: 08:26 GMT 21.08.2024)
Scholar, journalist and geopolitical analyst KJ Noh joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the “bridging proposal” on Gaza being pushed by US State Secretary Antony Blinken, why US and Israeli negotiators are promoting a deal Hamas has already rejected, why Vice President Kamala Harris isn’t taking credit for any of President Joe Biden’s supposed foreign policy achievements, why the US is announcing plans to move a small number of Afghans to the Philippines ahead of resettling them, and the latest version of the AUKUS agreement binding Australia to the UK and US.
Bartender and labor organizer Max discusses the hoopla surrounding proposals to eliminate taxes, whether tipped workers have actually been asking for tax breaks, what tipped workers have been saying would improve their lives (like paid time off, health care and better wages), and whether warnings that creating this tax loophole will invite abuse by wealthy tax dodgers are valid.
Political consultant and political organizer Donna Davis discusses the kicking off of the first round of speeches at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, whether Democrats are in danger of becoming overconfident, whether Kamala Harris can win without distinguishing herself from Joe Biden on Palestinian human rights, the media’s role in inventing energy or momentum for certain candidates and campaigns, what’s actually activating voters she’s engaging with, and what’s driving some of the more outlandish attacks on Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.
Public interest attorney affiliated with the National Lawyers Guild Ann Wilcox discusses the police presence outside the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, the tactics protesters are using this week, who’s involved in demonstrations in the city, and how the rest of the ceremonies will play out this week.
The Misfits also discuss more problems with Boeing’s civilian aircraft, the arrest of a DC councilmember on bribery charges, Americans’ attitudes toward marijuana.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM