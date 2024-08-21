https://sputnikglobe.com/20240821/biden-speech-underwhelms-as-dnc-is-briefly-disrupted-by-gaza-protestors-1119845532.html

Biden Speech Underwhelms as DNC is Briefly Disrupted by Gaza Protestors

On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss the latest developments from around the globe, including the latest out of the DNC.

The show begins with former Barack Obama Campaign Director Robin Biro weighing in on the latest out of the DNC in Chicago amid protests.Then, counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon shares his perspective on the latest out of the Trump campaign and his performance in the polls.The second hour starts with human rights and labor rights lawyer Dan Kovalik discussing the latest developments from the Gaza ceasefire deal.The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the latest news about the Kursk incursion amid Putin's visit to Azerbaijan.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

