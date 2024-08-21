Check Out Vladimir Putin’s Visit to Russia’s Chechnya

In Chechnya, the Russian president visited the tomb of the republic’s first president, Hero of Russia Akhmat Khadzhi Kadyrov. The Russian head of state also inspected a model of a new district in Grozny named after the Russian president, was acquainted with the work of the Russian Special Forces University, and talked to volunteers who will be sent to the special military operation.Putin also met with the head of Russia’s Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov.Take a look at Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the Chechen Republic in Sputnik's gallery:
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Kabardino-Balkaria, North Ossetia, and arrived in the Chechen Republic on Tuesday as part of his working trip to the North Caucasus Federal District.
In Chechnya, the Russian president visited the tomb of the republic’s first president, Hero of Russia Akhmat Khadzhi Kadyrov. The Russian head of state also inspected a model of a new district in Grozny named after the Russian president, was acquainted with the work of the Russian Special Forces University, and talked to volunteers who will be sent to the special military operation.
Putin also met with the head of Russia’s Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov.
Take a look at Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the Chechen Republic in Sputnik's gallery:
Vladimir Putin and Akhmat Kadyrov's cousin, Chairman of the North Caucasus Federal District Alim Council Khozh Akhmat Kadyrov at the tomb of Akhmat Khadzhi Kadyrov, Chechnya’s first president and hero of Russia, in the village of Akhmat-Yurt.
Vladimir Putin and Akhmat Kadyrov's cousin, Chairman of the North Caucasus Federal District Alim Council Khozh Akhmat Kadyrov at the tomb of Akhmat Khadzhi Kadyrov, Chechnya’s first president and hero of Russia, in the village of Akhmat-Yurt.