Check Out Vladimir Putin's Visit to Russia's Chechnya

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Kabardino-Balkaria, North Ossetia and arrived in Chechnya on Tuesday as part of his working trip to the North Caucasus Federal District.
In Chechnya, the Russian president visited the tomb of the republic's first president, Hero of Russia Akhmat Khadzhi Kadyrov. The Russian head of state also inspected a model of a new district in Grozny named after the Russian president, was acquainted with the work of the Russian Special Forces University, and talked to volunteers who will be sent to the special military operation.Putin also met with the head of Russia's Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov.Take a look at Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the Chechen Republic in Sputnik's gallery:
Check Out Vladimir Putin’s Visit to Russia’s Chechnya

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Kabardino-Balkaria, North Ossetia, and arrived in the Chechen Republic on Tuesday as part of his working trip to the North Caucasus Federal District.
In Chechnya, the Russian president visited the tomb of the republic’s first president, Hero of Russia Akhmat Khadzhi Kadyrov. The Russian head of state also inspected a model of a new district in Grozny named after the Russian president, was acquainted with the work of the Russian Special Forces University, and talked to volunteers who will be sent to the special military operation.
Putin also met with the head of Russia’s Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov.
Take a look at Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the Chechen Republic in Sputnik's gallery:
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chechen head Ramzan Kadyrov meet at Grozny Airport.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chechen head Ramzan Kadyrov meet at Grozny Airport.

Putin and Kadyrov inspect captured weapons from the special military operation.

Putin and Kadyrov inspect captured weapons from the special military operation.

Practical training for students at the Russian Special Forces University, named after Vladimir Putin, in the Chechen Republic.

Practical training for students at the Russian Special Forces University, named after Vladimir Putin, in the Chechen Republic.

President Vladimir Putin and Ramzan Kadyrov observe students’ practical training.

President Vladimir Putin and Ramzan Kadyrov observe students’ practical training.

Vladimir Putin and Akhmat Kadyrov's cousin, Chairman of the North Caucasus Federal District Alim Council Khozh Akhmat Kadyrov at the tomb of Akhmat Khadzhi Kadyrov, Chechnya’s first president and hero of Russia, in the village of Akhmat-Yurt.

Vladimir Putin and Akhmat Kadyrov's cousin, Chairman of the North Caucasus Federal District Alim Council Khozh Akhmat Kadyrov at the tomb of Akhmat Khadzhi Kadyrov, Chechnya’s first president and hero of Russia, in the village of Akhmat-Yurt.

Putin, Kadyrov, and Chechen Mufti Sheikh Salah-Khadzhi Mezhiev at the Prophet Isa Mosque in Grozny.

Putin, Kadyrov, and Chechen Mufti Sheikh Salah-Khadzhi Mezhiev at the Prophet Isa Mosque in Grozny.

Vladimir Putin informally meets with Ramzan Kadyrov's mother, Aimani Kadyrova, and presents her with a bouquet of flowers.

Vladimir Putin informally meets with Ramzan Kadyrov's mother, Aimani Kadyrova, and presents her with a bouquet of flowers.

