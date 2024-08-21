https://sputnikglobe.com/20240821/check-out-vladimir-putins-visit-to-russias-chechnya-1119855345.html

Check Out Vladimir Putin’s Visit to Russia’s Chechnya

Check Out Vladimir Putin’s Visit to Russia’s Chechnya

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Kabardino-Balkaria, North Ossetia and arrived in Chechnya on Tuesday as part of his working trip to the North Caucasus Federal District.

2024-08-21T09:40+0000

2024-08-21T09:40+0000

2024-08-21T09:40+0000

multimedia

photo

vladimir putin

ramzan kadyrov

aimani kadyrova

chechnya

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/15/1119854778_0:0:2933:1649_1920x0_80_0_0_0fb29c32ab032f71c9b2e59e0fcd691d.jpg

In Chechnya, the Russian president visited the tomb of the republic’s first president, Hero of Russia Akhmat Khadzhi Kadyrov. The Russian head of state also inspected a model of a new district in Grozny named after the Russian president, was acquainted with the work of the Russian Special Forces University, and talked to volunteers who will be sent to the special military operation.Putin also met with the head of Russia’s Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov.Take a look at Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the Chechen Republic in Sputnik's gallery:

chechnya

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin visits russia's grozny, north caucasus federal district, chechnya