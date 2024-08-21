https://sputnikglobe.com/20240821/china-hits-eu-with-dairy-subsidy-probe-after-blocs-cheesy-move-to-tariff-chinese-evs-1119864793.html

China Hits EU With Dairy Subsidy Probe After Bloc’s Cheesy Move to Tariff Chinese EVs

China struck back against Brussels’ looming EV tariff hike on Wednesday, announcing an investigation into the bloc’s subsidies for dairy industry exports.

Beijing struck back against Brussels’ looming EV tariff hike on Wednesday, announcing an investigation into the bloc’s subsidies for dairy industry exports.The probe covers EU fresh, curd, blue, and processed cheeses, milk and cream for the period between April 2023 and March 2024, with the exports worth some €1.7 billion (about $1.9 billion US).France, a key lobbyist for the Chinese EV tariffs, faces the greatest potential losses in the brandy and wine probes, and would be hit again if Beijing moved to slap tariffs on dairy exports, which are worth about €190 million ($212 million).But Ireland would potentially be hit hardest by any new Chinese restrictions, accounting for some €423 million ($472.3 million) of the EU dairy export total. Ireland has not been a particularly vocal or influential proponent of the Chinese EV tariff initiative, which calls for the bloc to apply additional tariffs of up to 36.3% on Chinese electric vehicles.That includes a 17% tariff on BYD vehicles, a 19.3% duty on Geely cars, and a 36.3% tariff for SAIC vehicles. Tesla Motors faces a smaller, 9% tariff on its Chinese-built vehicles, having cooperating with the EU’s investigation and been determined to receive fewer subsidies.An EU spokesperson said the bloc would follow the dairy probe “very closely” and make sure that it “fully complies with relevant WTO rules.”Awakening Dragon's WrathChina’s Chamber of Commerce to the EU expressed its “strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition” to the EV move on Tuesday, accusing the bloc of the “unfair use of trade tools to hinder free trade,” and warning that the decision would “weaken the resilience of the European electric vehicle industry” itself and “exacerbate trade tensions.”Europe’s EV supply chains are heavily reliant on batteries made in China, and this dependence is expected to grow further over the coming three years, from about 30% now to about 50% by 2027. In addition to making Chinese-made vehicles much more expensive, the EU’s tariff move threatens to balloon the cost of EVs made in the EU in an escalating trade row.EU Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell tried to disarm a potential trade war with Beijing Tuesday, saying that while “our political systems are different,” that “shouldn’t lead to a systemic and permanent rivalry. That’s not in our interest.”Borrell also took a surprise shot across the Atlantic over the US’s trade policies, which he blamed for the rising trade tensions with China.

