Dem Convention Protests; US Occupies Syria; Italian TV Broadcasts Ukrainian Nazis

The US is maintaining an illegal occupation of Syria while hypocritically faking support for democracy and human rights elsewhere.

2024-08-21T04:14+0000

2024-08-21T04:14+0000

2024-08-21T08:31+0000

Dr. Radhika Desai, author and professor in the Department of Political Studies and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, joins us to discuss protests at the DNC convention and the party's support for the Netanyahu government in spite of calls for a ceasefire from its constituents.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the status of the Ukrainian attack on the Kursk region and the Chinese premier's visit to Moscow.Yves Engler, Canadian-based writer, author of 12 books, and political activist, joins us to discuss the illegal US occupation of Syria and the Biden administration's support for the Netanyahu government.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss the US attack on the Nord Stream pipeline and the Italian television broadcast of Ukrainian nazis.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and co-host of Final Countdown on Rado Sputnik, joins us to discuss politics in France and Western attacks on alternative media.Dr. Gerald Horne, a Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, discusses the US attack on the Uhuru movement and US imperialism in the global south.Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss the DNC convention in Chicago.KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss US imperialism in the South China Sea and the Chinese premier's visit to Moscow.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

