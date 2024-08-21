https://sputnikglobe.com/20240821/import-duties-on-electric-cars-from-china-to-exacerbate-trade-tensions-with-eu---china-1119853168.html

Import Duties on Electric Cars From China to Exacerbate Trade Tensions With EU - China

Import Duties on Electric Cars From China to Exacerbate Trade Tensions With EU - China

Sputnik International

Import duties on electric cars from China will only exacerbate trade tensions between China and the European Union, the China Chamber of Commerce to the EU said.

2024-08-21T03:39+0000

2024-08-21T03:39+0000

2024-08-21T03:39+0000

world

european union (eu)

european commission

china

newsfeed

electric vehicles

electric cars

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0c/1111090706_0:49:3072:1777_1920x0_80_0_0_026ef758c988834f0a1db8e5a8c5b28e.jpg

On Tuesday, the European Commission said that it disclosed to interested parties the draft decision on imposing import duties on Chinese electric vehicles, which, depending on the manufacturer, will range from 17% to 36.3%. For instance, the duties applied to US electric carmaker Tesla are set at 9%. The measures are expected to be finalized by November. The statement added that the EU had not provided sufficient evidence to prove that Chinese electric vehicles cause significant material harm to the EU market. " … Competitiveness of electric vehicles made in China is not driven by subsidies but by factors such as industrial scale, comprehensive supply chain advantages, and intense market competition," the statement read. The EU's unfair use of trade instruments to impede free trade in electric vehicles will ultimately "weaken the resilience of the European electric vehicle industry" and undermine the green transition in the bloc, the chamber noted.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

electric chinese car tariffs, import duties on electric cars, china-eu trade