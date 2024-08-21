Import Duties on Electric Cars From China to Exacerbate Trade Tensions With EU - China
© AP Photo / Ng Han GuanA man talks on his phone near an electric car from Chinese automaker HiPhi at a showroom in Beijing, Thursday, April 13, 2023. Global and Chinese automakers plan to unveil more than a dozen new electric SUVs, sedans and muscle cars this week at the Shanghai auto show, their first full-scale sales event in four years in a market that has become a workshop for developing electrics, self-driving cars and other technology.
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The introduction of import duties on electric cars from China will exacerbate trade tensions between China and the European Union, the China Chamber of Commerce to the EU said.
On Tuesday, the European Commission said that it disclosed to interested parties the draft decision on imposing import duties on Chinese electric vehicles, which, depending on the manufacturer, will range from 17% to 36.3%. For instance, the duties applied to US electric carmaker Tesla are set at 9%. The measures are expected to be finalized by November.
"The chamber expresses its strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the EC's protectionist approach … it will exacerbate trade tensions between China and the EU, sending a profoundly negative signal to global cooperation and green development," the chamber said in a statement on X on Tuesday.
The statement added that the EU had not provided sufficient evidence to prove that Chinese electric vehicles cause significant material harm to the EU market.
" … Competitiveness of electric vehicles made in China is not driven by subsidies but by factors such as industrial scale, comprehensive supply chain advantages, and intense market competition," the statement read.
The EU's unfair use of trade instruments to impede free trade in electric vehicles will ultimately "weaken the resilience of the European electric vehicle industry" and undermine the green transition in the bloc, the chamber noted.