Kamala Harris Makes Surprise Appearance on DNC's First Day as She's Met With Protesters Outside

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul talk about the latest current events around the globe, including Kamala Harris's surprise appearance at the DNC.

The show begins with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his analysis of Ukraine's ongoing incursion into Russia's Kursk region amid Putin's visit to Azerbaijan.The second hour opens with Andrew Langer, the Host of the Andrew Langer Show discussing the latest out of the Trump campaign and his performance in the polls.Later, Dr. Wilmer Leon, a political scientist, nationally syndicated columnist, and co-host of the Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik, joins from Chicago on the latest developments out of the DNC.The third hour starts with the CEO of Heartland Journal Steve Abramowicz weighing in on Matt Gaetz's ongoing battle with former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy amid the representative's re-election bid in the Florida primary.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

