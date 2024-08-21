Pictures: Chinese Premier Li Qiang Visits Russia

International
On Wednesday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived in Moscow for an official visit, during which he held meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
Russia and China will celebrate the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations this year.Russia was the first country to recognize the People’s Republic of China on the day after its establishment. "Over the decades, Russian-Chinese relations have reached an unprecedented high level of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction," Mishustin said.He also noted that mutual investments between Russia and China continue to grow. Despite external pressure, Moscow and Beijing have exceeded target trade figures, hitting over 20 trillion rubles ($220 billion) in 2023.Explore Sputnik's gallery to find out more!
On Wednesday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived in Moscow for an official visit, during which he held meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
Russia and China will celebrate the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations this year.
Russia was the first country to recognize the People’s Republic of China on the day after its establishment.
"Over the decades, Russian-Chinese relations have reached an unprecedented high level of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction," Mishustin said.
He also noted that mutual investments between Russia and China continue to grow. Despite external pressure, Moscow and Beijing have exceeded target trade figures, hitting over 20 trillion rubles ($220 billion) in 2023.
Explore Sputnik's gallery to find out more!
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov / Go to the mediabankChinese Premier Li Qiang lands in Moscow for an official visit.
Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrey Rudenko at the welcoming ceremony for the Chinese PM.

© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabank

Li said the Moscow talks would lay out a solid foundation for realizing the next steps in bilateral cooperation and hear reports from Russian and Chinese commissions at the event.

© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabank

Li Qiang lays flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin.

© Sputnik / Dmitriy Astakhov/POOL / Go to the mediabank

The Chinese delegation takes part in the 29th meeting of the Russian and Chinese heads of government.

© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy / Go to the mediabank

Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin and Chinese Premier Li Qiang. Mishustin stressed that the two governments have established a process for regular top-level meetings.

© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov / Go to the mediabank

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets Russian President Vladimir Putin.

© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabank

The Chinese premier stressed that China is fully confident of further strengthening the multifaceted, mutually beneficial cooperation between the two nations.

