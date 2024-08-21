https://sputnikglobe.com/20240821/pictures-chinese-premier-li-qiang-visits-russia-1119862232.html

Pictures: Chinese Premier Li Qiang Visits Russia

On Wednesday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived in Moscow for an official visit, during which he held meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Russia and China will celebrate the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations this year.Russia was the first country to recognize the People’s Republic of China on the day after its establishment. "Over the decades, Russian-Chinese relations have reached an unprecedented high level of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction," Mishustin said.He also noted that mutual investments between Russia and China continue to grow. Despite external pressure, Moscow and Beijing have exceeded target trade figures, hitting over 20 trillion rubles ($220 billion) in 2023.Explore Sputnik's gallery to find out more!

