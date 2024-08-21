https://sputnikglobe.com/20240821/us-mercenary-group-seen-in-kursk-region-say-ordered-by-kiev-not-to-comment-1119853021.html

US Mercenary Group Seen in Kursk Region Say Ordered By Kiev Not to Comment

The alleged US private military contractor company, Forward Observations Group (FOG), told Sputnik that Ukraine security services told them they should not comment on allegations that they are operating inside the Kursk region.

"With all due respect at the direction of the Security Services of Ukraine all questions should be directed to them. We have no comment," the group responded on Tuesday when asked if they're operating in Ukraine's Kursk offensive. The White House National Security Council and the State Department did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment on this matter. The Forward Observations Group described as a military lifestyle brand online but there is some controversy about the status of the group as it appears they have been active in Ukraine based on their social media posts. Last week, the Forward Observations Group posted on social media a photo of its members allegedly participating in the Ukrainian incursion in the Kursk Region. In the photo posted on Instagram*, three men in military gear holding weapons and carrying blue armbands are posing in front of an armed vehicle. The caption on the post read: "The boys in Kursk." Geolocation data showed that the photo had been published from the Kursk Region. Earlier this month, a resident of a village in the Kursk Region told Sputnik that foreign mercenaries had entered their village, including from France and Poland.*owned by Meta, banned in Russia for extremism.

