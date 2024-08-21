US Mercenary Group Seen in Kursk Region Say Ordered By Kiev Not to Comment
© Sputnik / Russian Defence MinistryAn abandoned armoured vehicle of Ukrainian armed forces is seen at a position captured by Russian servicemen during fighting in one of the settlements of Kursk region, Russia.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The alleged US private military contractor group, Forward Observations Group (FOG), told Sputnik that at the direction of Ukraine's security services, they would not be able to comment on allegations that they are participating in Kiev's offensive in Russia's Kursk Region.
"With all due respect at the direction of the Security Services of Ukraine all questions should be directed to them. We have no comment," the group responded on Tuesday when asked if they're operating in Ukraine's Kursk offensive.
The White House National Security Council and the State Department did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment on this matter.
The Forward Observations Group described as a military lifestyle brand online but there is some controversy about the status of the group as it appears they have been active in Ukraine based on their social media posts.
Last week, the Forward Observations Group posted on social media a photo of its members allegedly participating in the Ukrainian incursion in the Kursk Region. In the photo posted on Instagram*, three men in military gear holding weapons and carrying blue armbands are posing in front of an armed vehicle. The caption on the post read: "The boys in Kursk." Geolocation data showed that the photo had been published from the Kursk Region.
© Forward Observations GroupThe Forward Observations Group, a US-based private mercenary firm, posts a picture tagged "The Boys of Kursk" on August 16, 2024. Published under fair use.
Earlier this month, a resident of a village in the Kursk Region told Sputnik that foreign mercenaries had entered their village, including from France and Poland.
*owned by Meta, banned in Russia for extremism.
