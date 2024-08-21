https://sputnikglobe.com/20240821/watch-anti-drone-protection-fail-to-save-ukrainian-vehicle-1119857858.html
Watch Anti-Drone Protection Fail to Save Ukrainian Vehicle
Watch Anti-Drone Protection Fail to Save Ukrainian Vehicle
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of an armored HMMWV that was hit by a Russian drone. It was destroyed despite anti-drone protection consisting of a metal structure called a "barbecue".
Russia's Defense Ministry has released footage of a Ukrainian armored HMMWV that was hit by a Russian drone. It was destroyed despite being fitted with anti-drone protection consisting of a metal structure known as a "mangal" or "barbecue."Sputnik's interlocutor, who served in the unit that destroyed the armored vehicle, said it was hit near the village of Kurakhovo in the Donetsk region.
News
Anti-drone ‘barbecue’ protection doesn’t save Ukrainian vehicles from destruction
Anti-drone ‘barbecue’ protection doesn’t save Ukrainian vehicles from destruction
Watch Anti-Drone Protection Fail to Save Ukrainian Vehicle
Anti-drone protection systems are designed to keep equipment safe from drone attacks of all types. The effectiveness of Ukrainian anti-drone protection systems is limited against Russian forces, which have developed sophisticated drone technologies and tactics.
Russia’s Defense Ministry has released footage of a Ukrainian armored HMMWV that was hit by a Russian drone. It was destroyed despite being fitted with anti-drone protection consisting of a metal structure known as a “mangal” or “barbecue.”
Sputnik's interlocutor, who served in the unit that destroyed the armored vehicle, said it was hit near the village of Kurakhovo in the Donetsk region.