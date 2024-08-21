International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of an armored HMMWV that was hit by a Russian drone. It was destroyed despite anti-drone protection consisting of a metal structure called a "barbecue".
Russia’s Defense Ministry has released footage of a Ukrainian armored HMMWV that was hit by a Russian drone. It was destroyed despite being fitted with anti-drone protection consisting of a metal structure known as a “mangal” or “barbecue.”Sputnik's interlocutor, who served in the unit that destroyed the armored vehicle, said it was hit near the village of Kurakhovo in the Donetsk region.
Anti-drone protection systems are designed to keep equipment safe from drone attacks of all types. The effectiveness of Ukrainian anti-drone protection systems is limited against Russian forces, which have developed sophisticated drone technologies and tactics.
Russia’s Defense Ministry has released footage of a Ukrainian armored HMMWV that was hit by a Russian drone. It was destroyed despite being fitted with anti-drone protection consisting of a metal structure known as a “mangal” or “barbecue.”
Sputnik's interlocutor, who served in the unit that destroyed the armored vehicle, said it was hit near the village of Kurakhovo in the Donetsk region.
Заголовок открываемого материала