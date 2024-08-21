https://sputnikglobe.com/20240821/watch-black-sea-fleet-marines-capture-18-ukrainian-assault-fighters-in-kursk-region-1119857561.html
Watch Black Sea Fleet Marines Capture 18 Ukrainian Assault Fighters in Kursk Region
Earlier, 19 servicemen of the same 22nd separate mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were captured by Black Sea Marines near the village of Olgovka in the Kursk region.
"Marines of the 810th Brigade near the village of Spalnoye in the Kursk region captured a group of 18 Ukrainian assault soldiers belonging to the 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the ministry said.Earlier, 19 Ukrainian servicemen of the same 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade were captured by Black Sea Marines near the Kursk region village of Olgovka.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Marines of the 810th Black Sea Fleet Brigade capturing a group of 18 Ukrainian assault troops near the village of Spalnoye in the Kursk region.
"Marines of the 810th Brigade near the village of Spalnoye in the Kursk region captured a group of 18 Ukrainian assault soldiers belonging to the 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the ministry said.
Earlier, 19 Ukrainian servicemen of the same 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade were captured by Black Sea Marines near the Kursk region village of Olgovka.