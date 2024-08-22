https://sputnikglobe.com/20240822/gaza-ceasefire-negotiations-approaching-end-of-the-road-as-major-obstacles-hinder-the-deal-1119866647.html

Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations Approaching End of the Road as Major Obstacles Hinder the Deal

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various current events from around the globe, including the Gaza ceasefire negotiations.

The show begins with Lebanon-based journalist Leila Hatoum sharing her perspective on the latest out of the Gaza ceasefire talks.The second hour starts with lawyer and host of DD Geopolitics Show John Jackman joining to discuss Trump's campaign.Later, Craig 'Pasta' Jardula, political analyst and podcast host joins the show to discuss the DNC protests.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

