Kiev Drone Attack Repelled, AI Targets Journalism, the 401k Experiment

The Labor Department revises its job growth figures downward by nearly 30% and the DNC party continues in Chicago.

2024-08-22T04:13+0000

2024-08-22T04:13+0000

2024-08-22T08:42+0000

Former US diplomat, and former senior foreign policy advisor Jim Jatras joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the drone attack launched by Ukraine on Russia, updates to the US Nuclear Strategic Plan, how much influence the US actually has with Israel, expectations for an Iranian response to Israel’s assassination in Tehran last night, a Houthi attack on a Greek ship, and the latest huge political contributions.Technologist and cohost of the Covert Action Magazine podcast Chris Garaffa discusses a draft bill in the California legislature that would have the state fund “AI innovation” while Google funds journalism. They also discuss the lack of regulation of this powerful technology, whether AI-generated answers to search queries should imply more liability than traditional search engine response lists, and why tech companies have been allowed to engage in large-scale experimentation on entire societies with impunity.Journalist and writer for Shadowproof.com Kevin Gosztola discusses day two of the Democratic National Convention, how Republican speakers have been utilized in the Democrats’ convention program, how protesters marching for Palestinian human rights feel about the Gaza policies being referenced inside the convention, the size of protests outside the convention and mainstream media assessments that the movement is a bust, whether the fundraising efforts of both parties will help move the needle on either side, the effect of encouraging “content creators” and “influencers” to cover the convention alongside journalists, and what will happen if and when Robert Kennedy Jr. suspends his campaign.Leading activist and evangelist for Modern Monetary Theory Steve Grumbine discusses the terrible financial conditions of the first wave of Generation X to retire, the coming impact on American society of a generation of impoverished seniors, and the effect of the “401k experiment.”The Misfits also discuss the dwindling number of teenage drivers and Kroger’s supermarkets promising price cuts.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

