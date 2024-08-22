https://sputnikglobe.com/20240822/obamas-endorse-kamala-harris-at-dnc-as-democrats-rally-around-her-1119863942.html

Obamas Endorse Kamala Harris at DNC as Democrats Rally Around Her

Obamas Endorse Kamala Harris at DNC as Democrats Rally Around Her

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill cover top news from around the world, including the Obamas' endorsement of Kamala Harris.

2024-08-22T04:12+0000

2024-08-22T04:12+0000

2024-08-22T08:36+0000

the final countdown

radio

the obamas

kamala harris

primaries

robert f. kennedy jr

gaza strip

israel

palestine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/15/1119863783_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6c278c72553fbc7bb63bcf727a37b504.jpg

Obamas Endorse Kamala Harris at DNC as Democrats Rally Around Her Sputnik International On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill cover top news from around the world, including the Obamas' endorsement of Kamala Harris.

The show begins with political scientist and co-host of the Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik Dr. Wilmer Leon sharing the latest developments out of the DNC amid the Obamas' endorsement of Kamala Harris.Then, journalist and political analyst Angie Wong breaks down the latest results of Florida's and Alaska's primaries.The second hour starts with journalist and YouTuber Peter Coffin weighing in on RFK Jr. potentially considering dropping out.The show closes with the Managing Editor at Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov sharing his perspective on the elusive Gaza ceasefire talks.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

gaza strip

israel

palestine

alaska

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ted Rall https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg

Ted Rall https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ted Rall https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg

the final countdown, gaza ceasefire, democratic primaries, obamas at dnc, democratic convention in chicago