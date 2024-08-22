https://sputnikglobe.com/20240822/obamas-endorse-kamala-harris-at-dnc-as-democrats-rally-around-her-1119863942.html
Obamas Endorse Kamala Harris at DNC as Democrats Rally Around Her
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill cover top news from around the world, including the Obamas' endorsement of Kamala Harris.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/15/1119863783_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6c278c72553fbc7bb63bcf727a37b504.jpg
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill cover top news from around the world, including the Obamas' endorsement of Kamala Harris.
The show begins with political scientist and co-host of the Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik Dr. Wilmer Leon sharing the latest developments out of the DNC amid the Obamas' endorsement of Kamala Harris.Then, journalist and political analyst Angie Wong breaks down the latest results of Florida's and Alaska's primaries.The second hour starts with journalist and YouTuber Peter Coffin weighing in on RFK Jr. potentially considering dropping out.The show closes with the Managing Editor at Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov sharing his perspective on the elusive Gaza ceasefire talks.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill cover top news from around the world, including the Obamas' endorsement of Kamala Harris.
The show begins with political scientist and co-host of the Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik Dr. Wilmer Leon sharing the latest developments out of the DNC amid the Obamas' endorsement of Kamala Harris.
Then, journalist and political analyst Angie Wong breaks down the latest results of Florida's and Alaska's primaries.
The second hour starts with journalist and YouTuber Peter Coffin weighing in on RFK Jr. potentially considering dropping out.
The show closes with the Managing Editor at Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov sharing his perspective on the elusive Gaza ceasefire talks.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
