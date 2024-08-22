https://sputnikglobe.com/20240822/people-in-east-germany-wants-to-see-changes-in-berlins-foreign-policy---politician-1119871099.html

People in the east of Germany want a change in the country's foreign policy, as they are scared of being drawn into a major European conflict, prominent left-wing politician Sahra Wagenknecht said on Thursday.

Wagenknecht opposes supplies of weapons to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia. "People in the east [of Germany] want a change in foreign policy — they are scared of being dragged into a major European war," the politician told the Financial Times in an interview, adding that she reflects voters’ wishes. A recent Forsa Institute poll showed that around two thirds of respondents from East Germany are opposed to the deployment of missiles in Eastern Europe. At the national level, almost half of the population also opposes this idea.

