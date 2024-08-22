Photos: Russia's Pacific Fleet Conducts Sea and Shore Drills
Sputnik International
On August 20-22, Russia’s Pacific Fleet held comprehensive drills demonstrating special exercises, covering different types of Navy support, including logistics, engineering, search and rescue efforts, as well as psychological support.
Key drills were held simultaneously in the waters of several bays in Russia’s Primorsky region, which hosts a number of Pacific Fleet facilities. The highlight of the naval exercises was the simulated repulsion of an attack by an "enemy" uncrewed boat, during which one of the Russian ships reportedly sustained damage, as per the drill's scenario. The Russian hospital ship Irtysh was deployed to the site to address the consequences of the impact and to evacuate the wounded. Check out Sputnik's exclusive gallery for more details!
