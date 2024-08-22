Photos: Russia's Pacific Fleet Conducts Sea and Shore Drills

International
On August 20-22, Russia’s Pacific Fleet held comprehensive drills demonstrating special exercises, covering different types of Navy support, including logistics, engineering, search and rescue efforts, as well as psychological support.
Key drills were held simultaneously in the waters of several bays in Russia’s Primorsky region, which hosts a number of Pacific Fleet facilities. The highlight of the naval exercises was the simulated repulsion of an attack by an "enemy" uncrewed boat, during which one of the Russian ships reportedly sustained damage, as per the drill's scenario. The Russian hospital ship Irtysh was deployed to the site to address the consequences of the impact and to evacuate the wounded. Check out Sputnik's exclusive gallery for more details!
On August 20-22, Russia’s Pacific Fleet held comprehensive drills demonstrating special exercises, covering different types of Navy support, including logistics, engineering, search and rescue efforts, as well as psychological support.
Key drills were held simultaneously in the waters of several bays in Russia’s Primorsky region, which hosts a number of Pacific Fleet facilities.
The highlight of the naval exercises was the simulated repulsion of an attack by an "enemy" uncrewed boat, during which one of the Russian ships reportedly sustained damage, as per the drill's scenario.
The Russian hospital ship Irtysh was deployed to the site to address the consequences of the impact and to evacuate the wounded.
Check out Sputnik's exclusive gallery for more details!
The Moskit anti-ship cruise missile being loaded onto the R-19 missile boat as part of the Pacific Fleet exercises in the Primorsky region.

The Moskit anti-ship cruise missile being loaded onto the R-19 missile boat as part of the Pacific Fleet exercises in the Primorsky region.

The MPK-82 anti-submarine ship destroys a hypothetical enemy submarine using the RBU-6000 rocket launcher and torpedo weapons.

2/8
The MPK-82 anti-submarine ship destroys a hypothetical enemy submarine using the RBU-6000 rocket launcher and torpedo weapons.

A Russian serviceman carries out an anti-diversion watch as part of the ongoing drills.

3/8
A Russian serviceman carries out an anti-diversion watch as part of the ongoing drills.

The exercises also included an episode of defending a fleet maneuvering station from an “enemy” drone attack.

4/8
The exercises also included an episode of defending a fleet maneuvering station from an “enemy” drone attack.

The hallmark of the drills was ensuring anti-robot, anti-aircraft and anti-sabotage defense based on the experience gained during Russia’s special military operation.

5/8
The hallmark of the drills was ensuring anti-robot, anti-aircraft and anti-sabotage defense based on the experience gained during Russia’s special military operation.

The P-420 Yunarmeets Primorya, a Grachonok-class anti-saboteur ship, destroys an uncrewed boat of a hypothetical enemy.

6/8
The P-420 Yunarmeets Primorya, a Grachonok-class anti-saboteur ship, destroys an uncrewed boat of a hypothetical enemy.

A Russian serviceman fires at a target mimicking an enemy drone.

7/8
A Russian serviceman fires at a target mimicking an enemy drone.

A Russian diesel submarine takes part in the Pacific Fleet exercises.

8/8
A Russian diesel submarine takes part in the Pacific Fleet exercises.

