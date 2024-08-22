https://sputnikglobe.com/20240822/russian-forces-advance-on-strategic-donbass-city-1119867551.html
Russian Forces Advance on Strategic Donbass City
On the Wednesday, August 21st edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a multitude of topics from around the world, including the Russian military's latest advance in the Donbass region.
In the first hour, Rachel was joined by podcaster and political commentator Craig 'Pasta Jardula', who discussed the Democratic National Convention and the ongoing pro-Palestine protests outside of this event.Rachel then spoke to journalist, author and geopolitical analyst KJ Noh about the New York Times report regarding US President Joe Biden's alleged secret approval of a nuclear strategy targeting China.Co-Host and Founder of DD Geopolitics Sarah Bils helped Rachel open the last hour of the show, as she highlighted the Russian military's latest advances in the Donbass region. In the final segment, Rachel spoke to independent journalist Robert Inlakesh about the Gaza ceasefire negotiations amid reports that Hamas has rejected the US-led 'bridging proposal'.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:15 GMT 22.08.2024 (Updated: 08:45 GMT 22.08.2024)
On the Wednesday, August 21st edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a multitude of topics from around the world, including the Russian military's latest advance in the Donbass region.
In the first hour, Rachel was joined by podcaster and political commentator Craig 'Pasta Jardula', who discussed the Democratic National Convention and the ongoing pro-Palestine protests outside of this event.
Rachel then spoke to journalist, author and geopolitical analyst KJ Noh about the New York Times report regarding US President Joe Biden's alleged secret approval of a nuclear strategy targeting China.
Co-Host and Founder of DD Geopolitics Sarah Bils helped Rachel open the last hour of the show, as she highlighted the Russian military's latest advances in the Donbass region.
In the final segment, Rachel spoke to independent journalist Robert Inlakesh about the Gaza ceasefire negotiations amid reports that Hamas has rejected the US-led 'bridging proposal'.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
