US Rep. Raskin: Trump 'Will' Make Concessions on Ukraine
US Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said on the sidelines of the Democratic National Convention that Republican nominee Donald Trump will make concessions to Russia if he wins the presidency in November.
"Undoubtedly he will," Raskin said on Wednesday when asked if he expects Trump to make concessions to Russia to end the Ukraine conflict. Raskin pointed out that Trump's running mate Sen. JD Vance has said that he wants to cut off US funding to Ukraine, "and he speaks for the whole ticket."The 2024 US presidential race between Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris will be a competitive and serious fight, Raskin added.Raskin currently serves as the Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.
"I think it’s gonna be competitive. It could be a serious fight," Raskin said on Wednesday.
