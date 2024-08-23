DNC Won't Hear Palestinians, RFK Jr to Drop Out, DOJ Hunts Russian Media

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240823/dnc-wont-hear-palestinians-rfk-jr-to-drop-out-doj-hunts-russian-media-1119877833.html

Vice President Kamala Harris continues to gain in polls, as a light-on-policy convention rolls on.

Adjunct professor at George Washington University and former NAACP general counsel Kim Keenan joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the Democratic party’s attempts to co-opt the idea of “freedom” from the right wing, lingering concerns that the Harris campaign will continue to coast on vibes over policy, what to expect when Robert Kennedy Jr. suspends his campaign,Board President of the National Family Farm Coalition Jim Goodman discusses reports that exposure to agricultural pesticides increase cancer rates, whether the FDA and EPA can be trusted to protect agricultural workers from dangerous pesticide exposure, and how US regulators could promote a safer and more productive agricultural system.Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine and author Jeremy Kuzmarov discusses the Justice Department’s criminal investigations into men who have contributed to Russian media, the weaponization of the FARA program to chill dissent in the US, the fiction that the US has attempted to withhold weapons from Israel to pressure it to commit to a ceasefire, and why Washington is letting Saudi Arabia get out of paying its defense bills.Co-host of the Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik Dr. Wilmer Leon discusses the apparent exclusion of Palestinian speakers from the DNC convention state, whether the DNC has indeed “threaded the needle” when it comes to Israel’s war on Gaza, and the political gains and losses a candidate who pledged to end support for Israel would incur.The Misfits also discuss a new trial for Google and a looming rail strike in Canada.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

