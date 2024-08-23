https://sputnikglobe.com/20240823/family-of-colombian-mercenary-killed-in-ukraine-receives-no-compensation-from-kiev---widow-1119880679.html

The family of mercenary William Gamboa from Colombia, who died in Ukraine in February, has still not received compensation from Kiev, his widow Olga Tovar told Sputnik.

Gamboa left for Ukraine on July 12, 2023, where he fought as a mercenary in the Donetsk direction as part of the armed forces of Ukraine. His wife learned about her husband's death from his colleagues on the morning of February 19. The widow noted that since her husband left, she has not received any money. In addition, she does not know whether Ukraine will fulfill its obligations to pay compensation for her husband's death. Ukraine is an ungrateful country, it does not provide any support to the families of mercenaries who died for it, Tovar said.She claimed her husband had gone to Ukraine because of a lack of money: he had recently left the army, his pension as a serviceman was not large, and he also had a loan.Gamboa left for Ukraine on July 12, 2023, where he fought as a mercenary in the Donetsk direction as part of the armed forces of Ukraine. His wife learned about her husband's death from his colleagues on the morning of February 19.Tovar said she had not received any information from the Ukrainian authorities about her husband's death or how she could get his body."We did not receive any support, no information to know what we should do. Ukraine, I think, is a very ungrateful country, because they do not have the slightest sympathy for the families who have lost their loved ones there," Tovar said.The families of Colombian mercenaries killed in Ukraine may file a lawsuit against Kiev over the disappearance of their relatives' bodies, Tovar said.According to Tovar, she does not know where her husband's body is. His fellow soldiers took him from the battlefield and took him to a hospital, and the unit commanders she contacted in Ukraine said that the bodies had already been transported from there. Funeral companies and authorized organizations in Kiev also have no information.Three more families are in the same situation; their relatives died along with Gamboa.

