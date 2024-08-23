https://sputnikglobe.com/20240823/fbi-crackdown-on-journalism-czech-prez-claims-german-pipelines-are-legitimate-nato-targets-1119878856.html

FBI Crackdown on Journalism; Czech Prez Claims German Pipelines are Legitimate NATO Targets

Czech president Petr Pavel argues that German pipeline infrastructure was a legitimate target for military attack because it cut off the Russian energy supply to the EU's industrial giant.

Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss the FBI investigating journalists who have worked with Russian television.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss Czech president Petr Pavel's claim that German pipeline infrastructure was a legitimate target for military attack because it cut off the Russian energy supply to the EU's industrial giant.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss a possible federal reserve rate cut and revelations that the US added 818,000 fewer jobs than reported.Rachel Blevins, journalist and host of The Backstory on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss rumors that RFK Jr may endorse Trump and the snubbing of pro-Palestinian delegates at the DNC convention.KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss the Democrats' pro-war platform and the US crackdown on journalists.Jim Jatras, retired Diplomat and former GOP Senate Foreign Policy Adviser, joins us to discuss the US crackdown on journalism and the Ukrainian attack on Kursk.Dr. Ken Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss the US-driven military confrontation between the Philippines and China and the militarization of the Pacific region.Robert Fantina, author, journalist, and activist, joins us to discuss the US acting as an agent for Israel in the Middle East and the DNC's pro-Zionist platform.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

