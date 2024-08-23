https://sputnikglobe.com/20240823/israel-egypt-us-hold-talks-in-cairo-on-philadelphi-corridor-1119881063.html

Israel, Egypt, US Hold Talks in Cairo on Philadelphi Corridor

Representatives of Israel, Egypt and the United States were holding talks in Cairo to reach an agreement on how to ensure security on the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip and reopen the Rafah border crossing, the Axios news portal reported on Thursday, citing US and Israeli officials.

Representatives of Israel, Egypt and the United States were holding talks in Cairo to reach an agreement on how to ensure security on the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip and reopen the Rafah border crossing, the Axios news portal reported on Thursday, citing US and Israeli officials.Earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Israel insists on building a wall along the Philadelphi corridor on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt to prevent Hamas from building tunnels. At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's adviser Dmitri Gendelman told Sputnik that Israeli Secret Intelligence Service (Mossad) Director David Barnea and Israeli Security Agency Director Ronen Bar arrived in Cairo to participate in a new round of talks on a Gaza ceasefire deal scheduled for the coming days.

