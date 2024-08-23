International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining.
Kamala Harris Takes the Stage as DNC Wraps Up in Chicago
Kamala Harris Takes the Stage as DNC Wraps Up in Chicago
On the August 22nd edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the upcoming speech by Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.
Kamala Harris Takes the Stage as DNC Wraps Up in Chicago
On the August 22nd edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the upcoming speech by Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.
In the opening segment, Rachel spoke to political scientist and the host of The Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik Dr. Wilmer Leon, who broke down what he's seen at the Democratic National Convention thus far, while also previewing Kamala Harris' DNC speech.Rachel then spoke to lawyer and political commentator Tyler Nixon about the people targeted by the Department of Justice over alleged Russian influence.International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda helped open the last hour of the show with a discussion on the targeting of a fuel ferry by the Kiev regime near the Kavkaz Port.In the final segment, Rachel spoke to journalist and editor of The Cradle, Esteban Carrillo, about the ongoing turmoil in the MIddle East, as the Gaza ceasefire negotiations break down. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
the backstory, dnc in chicago, doj vs us journalism, kamala harris at the dnc, gaza ceasefire
the backstory, dnc in chicago, doj vs us journalism, kamala harris at the dnc, gaza ceasefire

Kamala Harris Takes the Stage as DNC Wraps Up in Chicago

04:14 GMT 23.08.2024
The Backstory
Kamala Harris Takes the Stage as DNC Wraps Up in Chicago
Rachel Blevins
All materials
On the August 22nd edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the upcoming speech by Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.
In the opening segment, Rachel spoke to political scientist and the host of The Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik Dr. Wilmer Leon, who broke down what he's seen at the Democratic National Convention thus far, while also previewing Kamala Harris' DNC speech.
Rachel then spoke to lawyer and political commentator Tyler Nixon about the people targeted by the Department of Justice over alleged Russian influence.
International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda helped open the last hour of the show with a discussion on the targeting of a fuel ferry by the Kiev regime near the Kavkaz Port.
In the final segment, Rachel spoke to journalist and editor of The Cradle, Esteban Carrillo, about the ongoing turmoil in the MIddle East, as the Gaza ceasefire negotiations break down.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
