https://sputnikglobe.com/20240823/kamala-harris-takes-the-stage-as-dnc-wraps-up-in-chicago-1119878311.html

Kamala Harris Takes the Stage as DNC Wraps Up in Chicago

Kamala Harris Takes the Stage as DNC Wraps Up in Chicago

Sputnik International

On the August 22nd edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the upcoming speech by Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

2024-08-23T04:14+0000

2024-08-23T04:14+0000

2024-08-23T09:41+0000

the backstory

gaza strip

israel

kiev

ukraine

kavkaz center

dnc

kamala harris

democratic national convention

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/16/1119878434_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a8fdd38e16bcf87367df8d300a8a3569.png

Kamala Harris Takes the Stage as DNC Wraps Up in Chicago Sputnik International On the August 22nd edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the upcoming speech by Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

In the opening segment, Rachel spoke to political scientist and the host of The Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik Dr. Wilmer Leon, who broke down what he's seen at the Democratic National Convention thus far, while also previewing Kamala Harris' DNC speech.Rachel then spoke to lawyer and political commentator Tyler Nixon about the people targeted by the Department of Justice over alleged Russian influence.International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda helped open the last hour of the show with a discussion on the targeting of a fuel ferry by the Kiev regime near the Kavkaz Port.In the final segment, Rachel spoke to journalist and editor of The Cradle, Esteban Carrillo, about the ongoing turmoil in the MIddle East, as the Gaza ceasefire negotiations break down. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

gaza strip

israel

kiev

ukraine

chicago

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

the backstory, dnc in chicago, doj vs us journalism, kamala harris at the dnc, gaza ceasefire