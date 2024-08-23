https://sputnikglobe.com/20240823/new-labor-statistics-raise-concerns-as-employment-becomes-issue-for-fed--1119875556.html
New Labor Statistics Raise Concerns as Employment Becomes Issue for Fed
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss the latest from around the world, including the state of the US economy.
The show begins with political cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis sharing his perspective on the latest out of all things DNC.Then, Todd "Bubba" Horwitz, the chief marketing strategist of BubbaTrading.com, joins the show to give an update on the US economy including inflation and the job market.The second hour starts with Former City Council Candidate and Retired Navy Captain Armen Kurdian weighing in on a Washington Post article that appears to reveal Democrats' awareness of Biden's mental state while he was still in the race.The show closes with attorney and Host of DD Geopolitics John Jackman sharing his perspective on the recent FBI raids of RT contributors.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
23.08.2024
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss the latest from around the world, including the state of the US economy.
The show begins with political cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis sharing his perspective on the latest out of all things DNC.
Then, Todd "Bubba" Horwitz, the chief marketing strategist of BubbaTrading.com, joins the show to give an update on the US economy including inflation and the job market.
The second hour starts with Former City Council Candidate and Retired Navy Captain Armen Kurdian weighing in on a Washington Post article that appears to reveal Democrats' awareness of Biden's mental state while he was still in the race.
The show closes with attorney and Host of DD Geopolitics John Jackman sharing his perspective on the recent FBI raids of RT contributors.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM