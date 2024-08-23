https://sputnikglobe.com/20240823/new-labor-statistics-raise-concerns-as-employment-becomes-issue-for-fed--1119875556.html

New Labor Statistics Raise Concerns as Employment Becomes Issue for Fed

New Labor Statistics Raise Concerns as Employment Becomes Issue for Fed

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss the latest from around the world, including the state of the US economy.

2024-08-23T04:12+0000

2024-08-23T04:12+0000

2024-08-23T08:55+0000

the final countdown

radio

dnc

us economy

joe biden

democratic national convention

federal bureau of investigation (fbi)

biden's mental health

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/16/1119875398_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b80fdb11411c322585bf8b77429f0a2a.jpg

New Labor Statistics Raise Concerns as Employment Becomes Issue for Fed Sputnik International On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss the latest from around the world, including the state of the U.S. economy.

The show begins with political cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis sharing his perspective on the latest out of all things DNC.Then, Todd "Bubba" Horwitz, the chief marketing strategist of BubbaTrading.com, joins the show to give an update on the US economy including inflation and the job market.The second hour starts with Former City Council Candidate and Retired Navy Captain Armen Kurdian weighing in on a Washington Post article that appears to reveal Democrats' awareness of Biden's mental state while he was still in the race.The show closes with attorney and Host of DD Geopolitics John Jackman sharing his perspective on the recent FBI raids of RT contributors.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ted Rall https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg

Ted Rall https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ted Rall https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg

the final countdown, us labor market outlook, fbi raids us journalists, biden's health, dnc in chicago