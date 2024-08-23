https://sputnikglobe.com/20240823/rfk-jr-to-potentially-join-forces-with-trump-campaign--1119876972.html
RFK Jr. to Potentially Join Forces with Trump Campaign
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul and various guests discuss the latest political developments domestically and abroad, including RFK Jr. weighing support for Trump.
The show begins with the Host of Silk and Steel Podcast Carl Zha sharing his perspective on the US sending a defense treaty trigger warning to China and the geopolitical implications of it.Then, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses the latest developments out of the Kursk incursion.The show closes with political scientist and Host of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon joining to report on the latest out of the DNC in Chicago.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
RFK Jr. to Potentially Join Forces with Trump Campaign
04:11 GMT 23.08.2024 (Updated: 09:05 GMT 23.08.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul and various guests discuss the latest political developments domestically and abroad, including RFK Jr. weighing support for Trump.
The show begins with the Host of Silk and Steel Podcast Carl Zha sharing his perspective on the US sending a defense treaty trigger warning to China and the geopolitical implications of it.
Then, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses the latest developments out of the Kursk incursion.
The show closes with political scientist and Host of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon joining to report on the latest out of the DNC in Chicago.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM