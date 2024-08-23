https://sputnikglobe.com/20240823/russian-researchers-embark-on-great-african-expedition-visual-map-1119883743.html
Russian Researchers Embark on Great African Expedition: Visual Map
Russian Researchers Embark on Great African Expedition: Visual Map
Sputnik International
On Wednesday, the Russian Federal Agency for Fisheries (Rosrybolovstvo) launched an important research program along the African coast aimed to study aquatic bioresources.
2024-08-23T13:44+0000
2024-08-23T13:44+0000
2024-08-23T13:48+0000
multimedia
infographic
russian federation
russia
east africa
expedition
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/17/1119883239_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_94d6ad24e71d72e4009795010c046526.jpg
The initiative will permit Russia to assess the reserves of aquatic bioresources off the coast of Africa, discover new fishing areas, and strengthen Russia's ties with the African continent, by providing African nations with valuable information about fish stocks.Explore Sputnik's infographic for more details!
russian federation
russia
east africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/17/1119883239_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_b0c7c86b88eccab6d206eabc8cc4e517.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
great african expedition, russia launches fishing expedition, russian expedition along african coast, russian marine expedition
great african expedition, russia launches fishing expedition, russian expedition along african coast, russian marine expedition
Russian Researchers Embark on Great African Expedition: Visual Map
13:44 GMT 23.08.2024 (Updated: 13:48 GMT 23.08.2024)
On Wednesday, the Russian Federal Agency for Fisheries (Rosrybolovstvo) launched an important research program along the African coast aimed to study aquatic bioresources.
The initiative will permit Russia to assess the reserves of aquatic bioresources off the coast of Africa, discover new fishing areas, and strengthen Russia's ties with the African continent, by providing African nations with valuable information about fish stocks.
In 2024 alone, Russia has allocated over 6.5 billion rubles to the development of the fishing industry, sponsoring 875 expeditionary studies, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Patrushev noted, commenting on the launch of the expedition.
Explore Sputnik's infographic for more details!