Russian Researchers Embark on Great African Expedition: Visual Map

On Wednesday, the Russian Federal Agency for Fisheries (Rosrybolovstvo) launched an important research program along the African coast aimed to study aquatic bioresources.

The initiative will permit Russia to assess the reserves of aquatic bioresources off the coast of Africa, discover new fishing areas, and strengthen Russia's ties with the African continent, by providing African nations with valuable information about fish stocks.Explore Sputnik's infographic for more details!

