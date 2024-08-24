https://sputnikglobe.com/20240824/end-of-empire-analyst-claims-us-ruling-class-fatally-out-of-touch-1119893287.html

'End of Empire': Analyst Claims US Ruling Class Fatally Out of Touch

'End of Empire': Analyst Claims US Ruling Class Fatally Out of Touch

Sputnik International

“The political class, Washington, DC, people inside the Beltway – they've grown more and more estranged from everyday people like you and me,” claimed journalist Jon Jeter on Sputnik’s The Critical Hour program Friday.

2024-08-24T05:17+0000

2024-08-24T05:17+0000

2024-08-24T05:17+0000

analysis

jon jeter

garland nixon

democrats

democratic party

decline

economic decline

us

2024 us presidential election

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/04/1118769688_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c73fdedf8bcbd27d1e2931af9d19aad4.jpg

“The political class, Washington, DC, people inside the Beltway – they've grown more and more estranged from everyday people like you and me,” claimed journalist Jon Jeter on Sputnik’s The Critical Hour program Friday.The author joined hosts Garland Nixon and Wilmer Leon to break down Democratic Party presidential candidate Kamala Harris’s acceptance speech on the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, during which she advocated a hawkish foreign policy to the exclusion of focus on the material needs of working-class Americans.“Most people, particularly in the states and particularly the people who she's depending on to win this election, Blacks and particularly Black men, particularly in Philadelphia and Detroit and Milwaukee – I don't think they care so much about Kim Jong Un, about Vladimir Putin, about the threat from China,” he continued. “I think they care a lot about jobs, wages, debt reduction, things like that. So I thought that speech was almost odd and that it seemed to lack self-awareness about exactly who the Democrats are and who they need.”The analyst claimed the Democratic party is in the habit of abusing its voters, constantly attacking its activist base.“I think people are ultimately going to feel like they're being gaslit,” said Nixon, claiming voters are more likely to be concerned with inflation and the cost of living. The media outlet Bloomberg calculated the rise in the cost of basic goods and services in 2023, finding that the cost of natural gas has risen by 29% while the costs of groceries and electricity have risen by 25%.“I have to admit, I have very, very low expectations of our political class,” said Jeter. “This was a stunning speech for its lack of self-awareness. The Democrats' problem is that they are unresponsive, wholly unresponsive to their base, to labor unions.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240824/harris-nabs-cia-endorsement-as-democrats-promise-more-war-foreign-intervention-1119891769.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240817/us-lashes-out-abroad-represses-dissent-at-home-as-global-hegemony-slips-away-1119801122.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

us end of empire, us ruling class out of touch, us political class out of touch, kamala harris hawkish speech, harris incompetent, low iq, low intelligence, total failure, stupid harris, kamala harris, avoids press, avoids reporters, us policy, us elections, us president, ruling class