FBI War on Journalism; NATO Celebrates US Attack on German Infrastructure; Dems Go Full Neocon

The US is supporting Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilian targets and cracking down on internal dissent. 24.08.2024, Sputnik International

the critical hour

radio

russia

ukraine

gaza strip

joe biden

haiti

scott ritter

kamala harris

Dr. Richard Wolff, a professor of economics and host of "Democracy at Work" on YouTube, joins us to discuss the Kamala Harris economic plan, the financial fallout from a war with Iran, and the revisions to the US jobs report.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss the FBI assault on journalists who work with Russian media, the Nord Stream attack, Kamala Harris, and comparisons between democracy in the US and China.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the 2024 election and the connections between the Gaza conflict and the Ukraine proxy war.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble and Dr. Jim Kavanagh, writer at Jim Kavanagh's substack page, come together to discuss the neocon war on dissent, the Nord Stream investigation, the 2024 election, and the FBI war on dissent.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Dr. Linwood Tauheed, an Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, come together to discuss the FBI attack on the Uhuru movement, the connections between the Gaza conflict and the Ukraine proxy war, Ukrainian terrorism in Africa, and US imperialism in Haiti and Venezuela.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

