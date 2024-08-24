https://sputnikglobe.com/20240824/kamala-accepts-nomination-biden-and-xi-to-meet-fed-signals-rate-cuts-1119890670.html

Kamala Accepts Nomination, Biden and Xi to Meet, Fed Signals Rate Cuts

Kamala Accepts Nomination, Biden and Xi to Meet, Fed Signals Rate Cuts

The Secret Service reportedly puts agents on leave in its probe of the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author Margaret Kimberley joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Vice President Kamala Harris’ convention speech, the erasure of Palestinian voices from the convention, whether any candidate offers a chance to change US policy toward Israel, whether an endorsement from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will help GOP candidate Donald Trump, and if Democrats will succeed in making abortion the main issue in this year’s election.Strategist, activist, and former vice chair of the Maryland Republican Party Eugene Craig discusses why greater numbers of Black men are voting for Republicans, why Donald Trump has been so activating for Black men both positively and negatively, whether the voting bloc of Black Republicans will swing the race in November, and an update on the North Carolina gubernatorial election.Journalist and writer Daniel Lazare discusses the confirmation by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that interest rates will be cut next month, the Democratic Party dropping the abolition of the death penalty from the party platform, whether President Joe Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping one last time before Biden’s term ends, explanations for a shift in attitudes on foreign policy among Republicans and Democrats, whether the US military and newfound international interest in ties with Serbia after discovery of lithium deposits in the nation.The Misfits also discuss the US tradition of bullying smaller nations, the Taliban* banning the voices of women in public, and this week’s News of the Weird, including a massive car dredging from Pittsburgh rivers and a pantless psychedelic trip.*Taliban is under UN sanctions for terrorism. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

