https://sputnikglobe.com/20240824/kamala-harris-calls-for-new-way-forward-in-speech-to-cap-off-the-dnc-1119888230.html

Kamala Harris Calls for 'New Way Forward' in Speech to Cap off the DNC

Kamala Harris Calls for 'New Way Forward' in Speech to Cap off the DNC

Sputnik International

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul and various guests discuss current events from around the globe, including Kamala Harris's speech closing out... 24.08.2024, Sputnik International

2024-08-24T04:07+0000

2024-08-24T04:07+0000

2024-08-24T11:08+0000

russia

ukraine

dnc

kamala harris

joe biden

donald trump

robert f. kennedy jr

fault lines

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/17/1119888355_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bdcd6681ce8632742c06373d06307ee6.png

Kamala Harris Calls for 'New Way Forward' in Speech to Cap off the DNC Sputnik International On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul and various guests discuss current events from around the globe, including Kamala Harris's speech closing out the DNC.

The show begins with RT journalist Nebojsa Malic joining the show to break down the latest developments from the Ukrainian attack on a transport ferry at the Kavkaz Port.Then, Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Bob Patillo shares his perspective on Kamala Harris's closing speech at the DNC.Later, the CEO of Larrea Wealth Management Aquiles Larrea shares his perspective on the latest out of the US economy.The show closes with the Founder and Editor of The Last American Vagabond Ryan Cristian sharing his perspective on the future of RFK Jr.'s campaign.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Melik Abdul https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg

Melik Abdul https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Melik Abdul https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg

russia, ukraine, dnc, kamala harris, joe biden, donald trump, robert f. kennedy jr, аудио