Kamala Harris Calls for 'New Way Forward' in Speech to Cap off the DNC
Kamala Harris Calls for 'New Way Forward' in Speech to Cap off the DNC
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul and various guests discuss current events from around the globe, including Kamala Harris's speech closing out the DNC.
dnc
kamala harris
joe biden
donald trump
robert f. kennedy jr
fault lines
Kamala Harris Calls for 'New Way Forward' in Speech to Cap off the DNC
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul and various guests discuss current events from around the globe, including Kamala Harris's speech closing out the DNC.
The show begins with RT journalist Nebojsa Malic joining the show to break down the latest developments from the Ukrainian attack on a transport ferry at the Kavkaz Port.Then, Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Bob Patillo shares his perspective on Kamala Harris's closing speech at the DNC.Later, the CEO of Larrea Wealth Management Aquiles Larrea shares his perspective on the latest out of the US economy.The show closes with the Founder and Editor of The Last American Vagabond Ryan Cristian sharing his perspective on the future of RFK Jr.'s campaign.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Kamala Harris Calls for 'New Way Forward' in Speech to Cap off the DNC
04:07 GMT 24.08.2024 (Updated: 11:08 GMT 24.08.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul and various guests discuss current events from around the globe, including Kamala Harris's speech closing out the DNC.
The show begins with RT journalist Nebojsa Malic joining the show to break down the latest developments from the Ukrainian attack on a transport ferry at the Kavkaz Port.
Then, Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Bob Patillo shares his perspective on Kamala Harris's closing speech at the DNC.
Later, the CEO of Larrea Wealth Management Aquiles Larrea shares his perspective on the latest out of the US economy.
The show closes with the Founder and Editor of The Last American Vagabond Ryan Cristian sharing his perspective on the future of RFK Jr.'s campaign.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
