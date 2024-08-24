https://sputnikglobe.com/20240824/natos-bloody-legacy-in-90-seconds-1119894532.html
NATO's Bloody Legacy in 90 Seconds
Today marks the 75th anniversary of a legal document that would forever alter the landscape of global politics. On August 24, 1949, the North Atlantic Treaty, commonly known as the Washington Treaty, was officially enacted following the completion of its ratification process.
The late 1990s and early 2000s turned out to be the bloodiest decades for the victims of NATO's aggression. The bloc’s attacks on Yugoslavia, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Libya exemplify the alliance's disturbing pattern of impunity, which has resulted in countless people ending up displaced, wounded, or killed.Originally conceived as a collective security alliance to counter the Soviet Union, NATO has since morphed into a tool to assert Western dominance worldwide.What will the coming decades bring?
