https://sputnikglobe.com/20240824/only-hearing-one-side-of-the-story-us-cracks-down-on-its-own-journalist-due-to-fear-of-russia-1119892342.html

'Only Hearing One Side of The Story': US Cracks Down on Its Own Journalist Due to Fear of Russia

'Only Hearing One Side of The Story': US Cracks Down on Its Own Journalist Due to Fear of Russia

Sputnik International

The journalist and author Caleb Maupin joined The Critical Hour on Friday to discuss the hypocrisy of the US government’s accusations of propaganda in foreign media.

2024-08-24T04:41+0000

2024-08-24T04:41+0000

2024-08-24T04:41+0000

analysis

ukraine

russia

nato

nord stream pipeline

journalism

us

americans

ukrainian crisis

censorship

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/18/1119893540_0:239:3071:1966_1920x0_80_0_0_5072efad2038dd6e49ee4582e7fba099.jpg

The US Department of Justice has begun a broad criminal investigation in US citizens who have worked with Russian state television networks, according to a report released this week from New York-based newspaper. This month, former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter, who is a critic of US foreign policy and Dimitri K. Simes, an advisor to former President Donald Trump’s first presidential campaign, had their homes searched by FBI agents. Charges have not been made against either men.However, electric equipment was seized from Ritter, while Simes said agents removed artwork from his home in Virginia and froze multiple bank accounts. The journalist and author Caleb Maupin joined The Critical Hour on Friday to discuss the hypocrisy of the US government’s accusations of propaganda in foreign media.“...for years it's been known that the way mainstream media outlets function and the way they get the access they need is by being vehicles for the American government. That if you want to get the inside scoop and you want to get the quotes and you want to get what you need as a journalist and a mainstream outlet, you have to show that you can be useful for them in spreading the narrative that they want to promote,” Maupin explained.According to the New York paper, more government searches are expected to occur soon, according to officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity. They also said that criminal charges are possible. The Biden administration’s intelligence has accused Russia’s state news companies of the American favorite entertainment - interference in other countries' domestic affairs and distorting elections.“You know, don’t question authority. If you are thinking negative thoughts about the country, if you’re questioning what the leaders are doing, it’s probably because Putin hacked your brain, right? You’ve got communist brain worms that have infected your mind and you need to be deradicalized in a camp set up by our government authorities to help us think the right ways so we can carry out the mission of spreading freedom,” he suggested.The Czech Republic’s Petr Pavel has said that the Nord Stream pipelines were a “legitimate target” for Ukraine in its conflict against Russia, RT reported on Thursday. Pavel, who is a former NATO general, did stress that he had no data to prove that Kiev was behind the attack which provided Russian gas to Germany and the rest of Western Europe. A US paper claimed that the explosion was first approved by Volodymyr Zelenksy who later tried to call it off under pressure from the CIA. But Ukraine’s then-commander-in-chief, Valery Zaluzhny allowed the operation to continue.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240823/beyond-mccarthyism-fbi-promises-continued-crackdown-on-us-journalists-dissidents-1119879025.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240823/nord-stream-ecocide--fall-of-germany-engineered-by-western-powers--analyst-1119880037.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

russia, ukraine, us, journalists, media, domestic interference, legacy media, mainstream media, domestic interference, russiagate, russiangate, russia has stolen elections, russia attacks, russiacn threat, political censorship, american dissidents, amercian activists, american journalists