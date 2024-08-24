International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
RFK. Jr Drops Out of 2024 Election, Endorses Donald Trump
RFK. Jr Drops Out of 2024 Election, Endorses Donald Trump
On the August 23, 2024 edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a range of topics from around the world, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s... 24.08.2024, Sputnik International
RFK. Jr Drops Out of 2024 Election, Endorses Donald Trump
On the August 23, 2024 edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a range of topics from around the world, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential election.
In the opening segment, Rachel was joined by political commentator and radio show host Misty Winston, who discussed Kamala Harris's speech at the DNC.Rachel then spoke to syndicated cartoonist, columnist, author, and co-host of The Final Countdown, Ted Rall, about RFK Jr.'s decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential election and endorse Republican nominee Donald Trump.RT journalist and correspondent Manila Chan helped Rachel kick off the final hour by discussing US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's upcoming trip to Beijing, as the Biden administration increases its economic and defense pressure on China.In the final segment of the week, Rachel spoke to columnist and syndicated cartoonist Scott Stantis about the announcement made by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell regarding upcoming interest rate cuts.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
05:01 GMT 24.08.2024 (Updated: 11:40 GMT 24.08.2024)
The Backstory
RFK. Jr Drops Out of 2024 Election, Endorses Donald Trump
Rachel Blevins
On the August 23, 2024 edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a range of topics from around the world, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential election.
In the opening segment, Rachel was joined by political commentator and radio show host Misty Winston, who discussed Kamala Harris's speech at the DNC.
Rachel then spoke to syndicated cartoonist, columnist, author, and co-host of The Final Countdown, Ted Rall, about RFK Jr.'s decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential election and endorse Republican nominee Donald Trump.
RT journalist and correspondent Manila Chan helped Rachel kick off the final hour by discussing US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's upcoming trip to Beijing, as the Biden administration increases its economic and defense pressure on China.
In the final segment of the week, Rachel spoke to columnist and syndicated cartoonist Scott Stantis about the announcement made by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell regarding upcoming interest rate cuts.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
