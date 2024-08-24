https://sputnikglobe.com/20240824/us-awaits-rfk-jrs-decision-on-whether-he-will-drop-out-of-the-2024-election-1119889132.html

US Awaits RFK Jr.'s Decision on Whether He Will Drop Out of the 2024 Election

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss breaking news, including the possibility of RFK Jr. dropping out. 24.08.2024, Sputnik International

U.S. Awaits RFK Jr.'s Decision On Whether He Will Drop Out of the 2024 Election

The show begins with political analyst and host of 'Pasta 2 Go', and 'The Convo Couch,' Craig 'Pasta' Jardula sharing his perspective on Kamala Harris's closing speech at the DNC.Then, resident fellow-in-law and policy Andrew Arthur weighs in on Trump's visit to the Southern border.The second hour starts with CEO of Larrea Wealth Management and Financial Expert Aquiles Larrea sharing his expertise on the possibility of federal interest rate cuts.The show closes with the Editor at Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov joining the show to discuss Ukraine's attack on a Russian ferry.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

