Watch Russian Drone Strikes Take Out Ukrainian Armored Vehicles

Ukraine’s desperate incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region is becoming more and more costly for Kiev, which is losing soldiers and armored vehicles at a steady rate in the ill-fated operation.

This short video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows what has become a routine sight in the Kursk Region.Russian FPV drones and Lancet loitering munitions take out Ukrainian armored fighting vehicles.Using such tactics, the Russian military continues to methodically dismantle the Ukrainian forces committed to the incursion, with expulsion of Kiev's militants from the Russian soil now seeming all but inevitable.

