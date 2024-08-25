https://sputnikglobe.com/20240825/new-research-suggests-that-us-treasuries-are-not-a-safe-haven---report-1119897991.html

New Research Suggests That US Treasuries Are Not a 'Safe Haven' - Report

New research presented at the Kansas City Fed’s annual research conference in the US state of Wyoming has found cracks in US Treasuries once labeled as “safe haven” securities.

New research presented at the Kansas City Fed’s annual research conference in the US state of Wyoming has found cracks in US Treasuries once labeled as “safe haven” securities. The issue is connected to an unsurprising culprit: the COVID-19 pandemic.The behavior of US Treasuries during and after the global outbreak has called into question the fitness of these Treasuries in terms of their security. The research suggests that these Treasuries are “little different from the debt issued by the likes of Germany, Britain, France, or even big corporations,” a recent report from US News detailed.The research found that the US government has enjoyed an “exorbitant privilege” to borrow broadly on the global market despite its own growing federal budget gaps.The researchers found that investors did not stock up on Treasuries which would have increased their volume but marked down Treasury securities as they did for bonds from other countries.

