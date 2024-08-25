International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240825/new-research-suggests-that-us-treasuries-are-not-a-safe-haven---report-1119897991.html
New Research Suggests That US Treasuries Are Not a 'Safe Haven' - Report
New Research Suggests That US Treasuries Are Not a 'Safe Haven' - Report
Sputnik International
New research presented at the Kansas City Fed’s annual research conference in the US state of Wyoming has found cracks in US Treasuries once labeled as “safe haven” securities.
2024-08-25T04:57+0000
2024-08-25T04:57+0000
economy
treasury
us
economy
covid-19
us economy
national debt
debt
economic crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/19/1119899649_0:208:2899:1839_1920x0_80_0_0_ff72ac62dfda7e0d402e084c287ed636.jpg
New research presented at the Kansas City Fed’s annual research conference in the US state of Wyoming has found cracks in US Treasuries once labeled as “safe haven” securities. The issue is connected to an unsurprising culprit: the COVID-19 pandemic.The behavior of US Treasuries during and after the global outbreak has called into question the fitness of these Treasuries in terms of their security. The research suggests that these Treasuries are “little different from the debt issued by the likes of Germany, Britain, France, or even big corporations,” a recent report from US News detailed.The research found that the US government has enjoyed an “exorbitant privilege” to borrow broadly on the global market despite its own growing federal budget gaps.The researchers found that investors did not stock up on Treasuries which would have increased their volume but marked down Treasury securities as they did for bonds from other countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240617/us-treasury-secretary-says-seizing-profits-from-russian-assets-not-theft-1118991463.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/19/1119899649_85:0:2816:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3065c484d29eb37cc5ca9f08a97b1534.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us treasury, economic crisis, national debt, us economy, failing economy, economic policy, failed country, failed economy, covid-19, pandemic crisis, economic downfall
us treasury, economic crisis, national debt, us economy, failing economy, economic policy, failed country, failed economy, covid-19, pandemic crisis, economic downfall

New Research Suggests That US Treasuries Are Not a 'Safe Haven' - Report

04:57 GMT 25.08.2024
© AP Photo / Damian DovarganesOne of a group of the misstruck new presidential dollar coins, left, that has the "In God We Trust" lettering stamped on the edge, but showing no presidential face, is displayed next to a new presidential dollar showing President George Washington, right, at the Professional Coin Grading Service offices in Santa Ana, Calif., Tuesday, March 13, 2007.
One of a group of the misstruck new presidential dollar coins, left, that has the In God We Trust lettering stamped on the edge, but showing no presidential face, is displayed next to a new presidential dollar showing President George Washington, right, at the Professional Coin Grading Service offices in Santa Ana, Calif., Tuesday, March 13, 2007. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2024
© AP Photo / Damian Dovarganes
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Mary Manley
All materials
Treasury Department officials have criticized the research as failing to account for the uncertainty that the pandemic caused, and that hundreds of billions of dollars of fiscal response was financed without issue to respond to the crisis.
New research presented at the Kansas City Fed’s annual research conference in the US state of Wyoming has found cracks in US Treasuries once labeled as “safe haven” securities. The issue is connected to an unsurprising culprit: the COVID-19 pandemic.
The behavior of US Treasuries during and after the global outbreak has called into question the fitness of these Treasuries in terms of their security. The research suggests that these Treasuries are “little different from the debt issued by the likes of Germany, Britain, France, or even big corporations,” a recent report from US News detailed.
The research found that the US government has enjoyed an “exorbitant privilege” to borrow broadly on the global market despite its own growing federal budget gaps.

"In response to COVID, U.S. Treasury investors seem to have shifted to the risky debt model when pricing Treasuries," wrote Roberto Gomez-Cram, Howard Kung and Hanno Lustig in the paper. "Policymakers, including central banks, should internalize this shift when assessing whether bond markets are functioning properly."

The researchers found that investors did not stock up on Treasuries which would have increased their volume but marked down Treasury securities as they did for bonds from other countries.

"In the risky debt regime, valuations will respond to government spending shocks, which may involve large yield changes in bond markets," the researchers explained.

"In this environment, large-scale asset purchases by central banks in response to a large government spending increase have undesirable public finance implications," they wrote. "These purchases, which provide temporary price support, destroy value for taxpayers but subsidize bondholders.”
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2024
World
US Treasury Secretary Claims Seizing Profits From Russian Assets Not ‘Theft’
17 June, 02:29 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала