https://sputnikglobe.com/20240825/pentagon-chief-extends-presence-of-two-carrier-strike-groups-in-middle-east-1119904280.html
Pentagon Chief Extends Presence of Two Carrier Strike Groups in Middle East
Pentagon Chief Extends Presence of Two Carrier Strike Groups in Middle East
Sputnik International
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has confirmed to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant the decision to extend the presence of two carrier strike groups in the Middle East, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Sunday.
2024-08-25T18:37+0000
2024-08-25T18:37+0000
2024-08-25T18:38+0000
us
pentagon
israel
carrier strike group
military
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107570/95/1075709562_0:127:3187:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_507e50c495a00da1188e5d3997a98f4b.jpg
"The Secretary reiterated Israel’s right to defend itself and the United States’ ironclad resolve to support Israel’s defense against threats from Iran and its regional partners and proxies. As part of that support, the Secretary has ordered the presence of two Carrier Strike Groups to remain in the region," the statement read. Austin also expressed support for efforts to negotiate a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240812/us-deployment-of-powerful-naval-armada-to-middle-east-cant-hide-host-of-weak-spots-1119741951.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107570/95/1075709562_228:0:2959:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bb43dac4ebef9e89b2c906f153be5550.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us carrier strike groups in the middle east, pentagon extends presence of carrier strike groups, us presence in middle east
us carrier strike groups in the middle east, pentagon extends presence of carrier strike groups, us presence in middle east
Pentagon Chief Extends Presence of Two Carrier Strike Groups in Middle East
18:37 GMT 25.08.2024 (Updated: 18:38 GMT 25.08.2024)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has confirmed to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant the decision to extend the presence of two carrier strike groups in the Middle East, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Sunday.
"The Secretary reiterated Israel’s right to defend itself and the United States’ ironclad resolve to support Israel’s defense against threats from Iran and its regional partners and proxies. As part of that support, the Secretary has ordered the presence of two Carrier Strike Groups to remain in the region," the statement read.
Austin also expressed support for efforts to negotiate a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages.