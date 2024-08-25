https://sputnikglobe.com/20240825/pentagon-chief-extends-presence-of-two-carrier-strike-groups-in-middle-east-1119904280.html

Pentagon Chief Extends Presence of Two Carrier Strike Groups in Middle East

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has confirmed to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant the decision to extend the presence of two carrier strike groups in the Middle East, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Sunday.

"The Secretary reiterated Israel’s right to defend itself and the United States’ ironclad resolve to support Israel’s defense against threats from Iran and its regional partners and proxies. As part of that support, the Secretary has ordered the presence of two Carrier Strike Groups to remain in the region," the statement read. Austin also expressed support for efforts to negotiate a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages.

