Those who believe that the Shroud of Turin was the actual cloth that Jesus Christ was buried in may now have scientific evidence to back their belief.

Those who believe that the Shroud of Turin was the actual cloth that Jesus Christ was buried in may now have scientific evidence to back their belief. Based on their research, Italian scientists believe that the Shroud of Turin dates from the time of Jesus Christ.The cloth is housed in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Turin, Italy and has been studied and scrutinized since its discovery. A study carried out in the 1980s labeled the shroud as medieval forgery after the researchers dated it between 1260 AD and 1390 AD. But a new study believes the cloth could be even older.Using X-rays to inspect the linen threads from the shroud, the researchers have traced the cloth’s origins to the time of Jesus of Nazareth. The study, published in the journal Heritage, did not say whether or not the shroud is Christ’s genuine burial cloth.Italian scientist Liberato De Caro, who began his research in 2019, used a wide-angle X-ray scattering to take a deeper look at the cloth. The flax cellulose in the fabric was aged to be 2,000 years old based on the conditions it was kept in. The flax is also believed to have originated in the western Levant, a part of land occupied by Israel, Lebanon and western parts of Jordan and Syria. But further studies will have to take place before the cloth’s age can be confirmed.The shroud is a 4.3-by-1.2 meter (14-by-14 ft) linen cloth discovered in 1354 in medieval France. The cloth was presented to the dean of the church in Lirey in north-central France by a knight named Geoffroi de Charny who claimed it had belonged to Jesus Christ. However it remains unknown as to how the knight came to possess the cloth.In 1389 it was denounced as a fake after a bishop in Troyes said an artist had admitted to its forgery, a Qatari news site said. Afterwards, it was displayed as a man-made icon rather than a true relic. Previous studies have found that the image is not a painting because no dye or pigment remnants were found. Other researchers have suggested that in 2002 the image may have been formed as a result of a chemical reaction between the fabric and the crucified body. The blood on the cloth has also been confirmed as the AB blood type.

