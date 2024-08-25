https://sputnikglobe.com/20240825/tel-aviv-municipality-opens-all-240-bomb-shelters-closes-beaches-1119901629.html

Tel Aviv Municipality Opens All 240 Bomb Shelters, Closes Beaches

The Tel Aviv municipality on Sunday opened all 240 public bomb shelters for residents, closed public beaches for swimming and canceled all municipal events scheduled for the day after a cross-border fire exchange between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah.

"In light of the developing security situation in the north and by order of the Home Front Command, this morning the municipality opened all public municipal shelters. The city of Tel Aviv-Yafo has 240 public shelters scattered throughout the city … By order of the command, cultural institutions and swimming beaches have been closed. In addition, all municipal events that were supposed to take place today in the city of Tel Aviv have been canceled," the municipality said in a statement. Hezbollah said it had fired more than 320 rockets and dozens of drones toward Israel, hitting 11 Israeli military targets, in retaliation for the killing of a senior commander in Beirut last month. The Israeli military said that about 100 Israeli warplanes had destroyed more than 1,000 Hezbollah projectiles aimed at northern and central Israel.UN Urgess CeasefireThe UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon (UNSCOL) and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) called for Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah on Sunday to immediately cease fire along the Blue Line, which separates the two countries, and adhere to UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

