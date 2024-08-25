https://sputnikglobe.com/20240825/telegram-ceo-durovs-arrest-shows-west-unleashing-witchhunt-against-truth-tellers-1119902306.html

Telegram CEO Durov's Arrest Shows West Unleashing Witchhunt Against Truth-Tellers

Telegram CEO Durov's Arrest Shows West Unleashing Witchhunt Against Truth-Tellers

Sputnik International

Pavel Durov's arrest is part of a broader crackdown on truth-seekers and freedom of speech in the West. According to Hong Kong-based political analyst Angelo Giuliano, Western elites are attempting to exert total control over the media narrative, as he explained to Sputnik.

2024-08-25T14:53+0000

2024-08-25T14:53+0000

2024-08-25T14:53+0000

world

europe

pavel durov

elon musk

paris

france

european union (eu)

fbi

us intelligence

backdoor encryption access

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106304/27/1063042707_0:290:5568:3422_1920x0_80_0_0_f4292431246b3aaa50a84f8debbe8d53.jpg

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov was arrested shortly after landing at Bourget airport near Paris late on Saturday and taken into custody by the French authorities. Giuliano also pointed to the FBI’s raid on the home of Scott Ritter, a former United States Marine Corps intelligence officer, and mentioned that late Chilean-American journalist Gonzalo Lira died while in Ukrainian custody. The analyst also drew attention to the arrest of independent journalist Richard Medhurst by British police on August 15 at London’s Heathrow Airport. The journalist known for his critical coverage of the US, British and Israeli role in the ongoing bloodshed in Gaza, was arrested under Section 12 of the Terrorism Act (2000). When it comes to Durov, the Telegram founder is accused of allegedly enabling criminal activities through insufficient moderation of the platform, the French press claims, adding that he faces up to 20 years behind bars. In his April interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson, Durov suggested that he is a target for Western intelligence services. He said that US cybersecurity officials previously attempted to create a backdoor in his app. Durov stressed that such a backdoor would enable tighter government control over social media platforms. Freedom of speech has become very "inconvenient" for the West, according to the pundit: "What they say clearly at the EU is that they need to control the narrative, because that's everything. The narrative you control controls the mind of the people." Giuliano noted that just three years ago, Durov became a French citizen, indicating that the Telegram founder was in good standing with the French government. In 2023, French media reported that Paris had chosen "an exceptional and highly political procedure" to grant Durov citizenship. This abrupt shift in the French authorities' stance has raised questions, Giuliano pointed out. The pundit suggests that Durov's arrest rings alarm bells for people like Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk: "Keep in mind that Elon Musk hasn't actually complied with EU regulation, and in reality he would be de facto also another target." The arrest of the Telegram CEO is "really a red flag overall for journalists and for whoever is actually spilling the truth, inconvenient truth," Giuliano concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240825/demons-are-losing-control-influencers-react-to-pavel-durovs-detainment-1119901354.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240825/censorship-suppression-of-free-speech-at-heart-of-telegram-crackdown--ex-cia-analyst-1119899238.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20210721/telegram-founder-durov-claims-to-know-he-was-on-pegasus-targets-list-1083433470.html

paris

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

pavel durov arrested in france, durov's arrest, telegram founder, encrypted telegram app, why did france arrest durov, us intel agencies sought to create backdoor in telegram, freedom of speech, freedom of press, censorship of social media