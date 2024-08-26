https://sputnikglobe.com/20240826/israeli-national-security-minister-says-he-would-build-synagogue-on-temple-mount---reports-1119914827.html

Israeli National Security Minister Says He Would Build Synagogue on Temple Mount - Reports

Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir has said that he would build a synagogue on the Temple Mount (also known as the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound) in Jerusalem to give equal rights to Jews and Muslims, media reported on Monday.

The minister spoke out after a video was posted showing a group of Jews praying on the Temple Mount, near the police, on Sunday, and the security forces did not take any action to prevent this. In July, Ben-Gvir already called upon the Jewish community to hold prayers at the Temple Mount, stating that "as a representative of the country's leadership", he gives his approval for such action. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Ben-Gvir's comments, stating that "there has been no change in the status quo on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem." The Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem is considered the third holiest site for Muslims. Until 1967, Jews had no right to go up to the holy site. Now, members of all religious denominations are allowed to visit, however, but only Muslims have the right to pray.

