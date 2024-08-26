https://sputnikglobe.com/20240826/israeli-national-security-minister-says-he-would-build-synagogue-on-temple-mount---reports-1119914827.html
Israeli National Security Minister Says He Would Build Synagogue on Temple Mount - Reports
Israeli National Security Minister Says He Would Build Synagogue on Temple Mount - Reports
Sputnik International
Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir has said that he would build a synagogue on the Temple Mount (also known as the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound) in Jerusalem to give equal rights to Jews and Muslims, media reported on Monday.
2024-08-26T12:59+0000
2024-08-26T12:59+0000
2024-08-26T12:59+0000
world
benjamin netanyahu
middle east
jerusalem
israel
temple mount
muslims
al-aqsa mosque
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0d/1119756462_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_94bf28674e2555fa3608646d2ca2f0ae.jpg
The minister spoke out after a video was posted showing a group of Jews praying on the Temple Mount, near the police, on Sunday, and the security forces did not take any action to prevent this. In July, Ben-Gvir already called upon the Jewish community to hold prayers at the Temple Mount, stating that "as a representative of the country's leadership", he gives his approval for such action. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Ben-Gvir's comments, stating that "there has been no change in the status quo on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem." The Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem is considered the third holiest site for Muslims. Until 1967, Jews had no right to go up to the holy site. Now, members of all religious denominations are allowed to visit, however, but only Muslims have the right to pray.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230104/us-opposes-changes-to-status-quo-at-temple-mount-says-state-department-spokesman-1106022295.html
jerusalem
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0d/1119756462_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e5cc5d79dee61f0e4aec3fbf81e1942d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
israeli national security, equal rights to jews and muslims, temple mount
israeli national security, equal rights to jews and muslims, temple mount
Israeli National Security Minister Says He Would Build Synagogue on Temple Mount - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir has said that he would build a synagogue on the Temple Mount (also known as the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound) in Jerusalem to give equal rights to Jews and Muslims, media reported on Monday.
The minister spoke out after a video was posted showing a group of Jews praying on the Temple Mount, near the police, on Sunday, and the security forces did not take any action to prevent this. In July, Ben-Gvir already called upon the Jewish community to hold prayers at the Temple Mount
, stating that "as a representative of the country's leadership", he gives his approval for such action.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Ben-Gvir's comments, stating that "there has been no change in the status quo on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem."
4 January 2023, 00:36 GMT
The Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem is considered the third holiest site for Muslims. Until 1967, Jews had no right to go up to the holy site. Now, members of all religious denominations are allowed to visit, however, but only Muslims have the right to pray.