International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240826/israeli-national-security-minister-says-he-would-build-synagogue-on-temple-mount---reports-1119914827.html
Israeli National Security Minister Says He Would Build Synagogue on Temple Mount - Reports
Israeli National Security Minister Says He Would Build Synagogue on Temple Mount - Reports
Sputnik International
Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir has said that he would build a synagogue on the Temple Mount (also known as the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound) in Jerusalem to give equal rights to Jews and Muslims, media reported on Monday.
2024-08-26T12:59+0000
2024-08-26T12:59+0000
world
benjamin netanyahu
middle east
jerusalem
israel
temple mount
muslims
al-aqsa mosque
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0d/1119756462_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_94bf28674e2555fa3608646d2ca2f0ae.jpg
The minister spoke out after a video was posted showing a group of Jews praying on the Temple Mount, near the police, on Sunday, and the security forces did not take any action to prevent this. In July, Ben-Gvir already called upon the Jewish community to hold prayers at the Temple Mount, stating that "as a representative of the country's leadership", he gives his approval for such action. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Ben-Gvir's comments, stating that "there has been no change in the status quo on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem." The Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem is considered the third holiest site for Muslims. Until 1967, Jews had no right to go up to the holy site. Now, members of all religious denominations are allowed to visit, however, but only Muslims have the right to pray.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230104/us-opposes-changes-to-status-quo-at-temple-mount-says-state-department-spokesman-1106022295.html
jerusalem
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0d/1119756462_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e5cc5d79dee61f0e4aec3fbf81e1942d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
israeli national security, equal rights to jews and muslims, temple mount
israeli national security, equal rights to jews and muslims, temple mount

Israeli National Security Minister Says He Would Build Synagogue on Temple Mount - Reports

12:59 GMT 26.08.2024
© Sputnik / Kristina Afanasyeva / Go to the mediabankTemple Mount and the Qubbat al-Sakhrah (Dome of the Rock) mosque in Jerusalem
Temple Mount and the Qubbat al-Sakhrah (Dome of the Rock) mosque in Jerusalem - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2024
© Sputnik / Kristina Afanasyeva
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir has said that he would build a synagogue on the Temple Mount (also known as the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound) in Jerusalem to give equal rights to Jews and Muslims, media reported on Monday.
The minister spoke out after a video was posted showing a group of Jews praying on the Temple Mount, near the police, on Sunday, and the security forces did not take any action to prevent this. In July, Ben-Gvir already called upon the Jewish community to hold prayers at the Temple Mount, stating that "as a representative of the country's leadership", he gives his approval for such action.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Ben-Gvir's comments, stating that "there has been no change in the status quo on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem."
State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2023
US Opposes Changes to Status Quo at Temple Mount, Says State Department Spokesman
4 January 2023, 00:36 GMT
The Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem is considered the third holiest site for Muslims. Until 1967, Jews had no right to go up to the holy site. Now, members of all religious denominations are allowed to visit, however, but only Muslims have the right to pray.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала