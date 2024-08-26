'It's Time to Run': Flash Flooding in Grand Canyon National Park Kills 1, Over 100 Rescued

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240826/its-time-to-run-flash-flooding-in-grand-canyon-national-park-kills-1-over-100-rescued-1119907840.html

More than 100 hikers and Native Americans had to be rescued in the US state of Arizona during flash flooding in the Grand Canyon National Park. Monsoon rain storms on Thursday afternoon flooded the land of the Havasupai Tribe, a group of people who are indigenous to the area, near Havasupai Falls.The Arizona National Guard conducted rescue operations on Saturday after Governor Katie Hobbs made the order to deploy them in response to the flooding there. Stranded hikers and tribal members were flown out of the area by UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters during rescue efforts that were supported by various officials.“We know when to run, and it’s time to run,” said one eyewitness who was rescued from flash flooding.Rescue efforts were made easier by tribe members who were assisting rescue efforts, said a spokesperson for the Guard. A 33-year-old woman went missing on Thursday during the flash flooding event. She was hiking with her husband when she was reportedly swept up by the water. Her family confirmed on Sunday that she had died. Her body was reportedly found and transferred to a medical examiner.

