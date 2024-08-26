https://sputnikglobe.com/20240826/macron-says-telegram-ceo-arrest-in-france-not-political-decision-1119915493.html

Macron Says Telegram CEO Arrest in France Not Political Decision

Macron Says Telegram CEO Arrest in France Not Political Decision

Sputnik International

The arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in France is not a political decision, French President Emmanuel Macron said

2024-08-26T14:40+0000

2024-08-26T14:40+0000

2024-08-26T15:07+0000

world

france

pavel durov

emmanuel macron

europe

telegram

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1d/1118672801_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5eb8e1c298b96c7ddaa0303af40dd2ec.jpg

On Saturday, Russian-born Durov, who is a citizen of multiple countries, including France, was detained in France on charges linked to criminal uses of the Telegram app, including terrorism, drug trafficking, money laundering and fraud, which could land the 39-year-old billionaire in prison for up to 20 years. "The detention... took place as part of an ongoing judicial investigation. This is by no means a political decision. The decision will be made by the judges," Macron said on X.What are the Charges Against Durov?Durov is charged with refusing to cooperate on cyber and financial crimes on Telegram, and is currently still in custody, while the investigation is underway, Reuters reported on Monday, citing police.Reaction From OHCHRThe Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) told Sputnik on Monday that it is aware of the arrest of the founder of Telegram, Pavel Durov, in France, but does not have enough information to comment on the issue."We are aware of the reports on the arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in France. At this stage of the investigation, we do not have enough information, and it would be too early for us to weigh in," the OHCHR said.On Saturday, Russian-born Durov, who is a citizen of multiple countries, including France, was detained in France on charges linked to criminal uses of the Telegram app, including terrorism, drug trafficking, money laundering and fraud, which could land the 39-year-old billionaire in prison for up to 20 years. Later, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Durov's arrest was not a political decision, but a one made by judges.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240825/defiant-durov-telegram-ceo-faces-unfair-charges-for-refusing-to-bend-to-western-governments-1119903086.html

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

telegram ceo arrest in france, durov's arrest in france, macron comments on telegram ceo's arrest