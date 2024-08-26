Macron Says Telegram CEO Arrest in France Not Political Decision
14:40 GMT 26.08.2024 (Updated: 15:07 GMT 26.08.2024)
© AP Photo / Ludovic MarinFrench President and centrist candidate for reelection Emmanuel Macron gestures during the evening news broadcast of French TV channel TF1, in Boulogne-Billancourt, outside Paris, Wednesday, April 13, 2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in France is not a political decision, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.
On Saturday, Russian-born Durov, who is a citizen of multiple countries, including France, was detained in France on charges linked to criminal uses of the Telegram app, including terrorism, drug trafficking, money laundering and fraud, which could land the 39-year-old billionaire in prison for up to 20 years.
"The detention... took place as part of an ongoing judicial investigation. This is by no means a political decision. The decision will be made by the judges," Macron said on X.
What are the Charges Against Durov?
Durov is charged with refusing to cooperate on cyber and financial crimes on Telegram, and is currently still in custody, while the investigation is underway, Reuters reported on Monday, citing police.
French police said that the Durov case is still under investigation – media
Reaction From OHCHR
The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) told Sputnik on Monday that it is aware of the arrest of the founder of Telegram, Pavel Durov, in France, but does not have enough information to comment on the issue.
"We are aware of the reports on the arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in France. At this stage of the investigation, we do not have enough information, and it would be too early for us to weigh in," the OHCHR said.
