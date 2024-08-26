International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240826/macron-says-telegram-ceo-arrest-in-france-not-political-decision-1119915493.html
Macron Says Telegram CEO Arrest in France Not Political Decision
Macron Says Telegram CEO Arrest in France Not Political Decision
Sputnik International
The arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in France is not a political decision, French President Emmanuel Macron said
2024-08-26T14:40+0000
2024-08-26T15:07+0000
world
france
pavel durov
emmanuel macron
europe
telegram
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1d/1118672801_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5eb8e1c298b96c7ddaa0303af40dd2ec.jpg
On Saturday, Russian-born Durov, who is a citizen of multiple countries, including France, was detained in France on charges linked to criminal uses of the Telegram app, including terrorism, drug trafficking, money laundering and fraud, which could land the 39-year-old billionaire in prison for up to 20 years. "The detention... took place as part of an ongoing judicial investigation. This is by no means a political decision. The decision will be made by the judges," Macron said on X.What are the Charges Against Durov?Durov is charged with refusing to cooperate on cyber and financial crimes on Telegram, and is currently still in custody, while the investigation is underway, Reuters reported on Monday, citing police.Reaction From OHCHRThe Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) told Sputnik on Monday that it is aware of the arrest of the founder of Telegram, Pavel Durov, in France, but does not have enough information to comment on the issue."We are aware of the reports on the arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in France. At this stage of the investigation, we do not have enough information, and it would be too early for us to weigh in," the OHCHR said.On Saturday, Russian-born Durov, who is a citizen of multiple countries, including France, was detained in France on charges linked to criminal uses of the Telegram app, including terrorism, drug trafficking, money laundering and fraud, which could land the 39-year-old billionaire in prison for up to 20 years. Later, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Durov's arrest was not a political decision, but a one made by judges.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240825/defiant-durov-telegram-ceo-faces-unfair-charges-for-refusing-to-bend-to-western-governments-1119903086.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1d/1118672801_343:0:3072:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1a0e32cfd4f2c8c995fb84fe9e24a4c7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
telegram ceo arrest in france, durov's arrest in france, macron comments on telegram ceo's arrest
telegram ceo arrest in france, durov's arrest in france, macron comments on telegram ceo's arrest

Macron Says Telegram CEO Arrest in France Not Political Decision

14:40 GMT 26.08.2024 (Updated: 15:07 GMT 26.08.2024)
© AP Photo / Ludovic MarinFrench President and centrist candidate for reelection Emmanuel Macron gestures during the evening news broadcast of French TV channel TF1, in Boulogne-Billancourt, outside Paris, Wednesday, April 13, 2022
French President and centrist candidate for reelection Emmanuel Macron gestures during the evening news broadcast of French TV channel TF1, in Boulogne-Billancourt, outside Paris, Wednesday, April 13, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2024
© AP Photo / Ludovic Marin
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in France is not a political decision, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.
On Saturday, Russian-born Durov, who is a citizen of multiple countries, including France, was detained in France on charges linked to criminal uses of the Telegram app, including terrorism, drug trafficking, money laundering and fraud, which could land the 39-year-old billionaire in prison for up to 20 years.
"The detention... took place as part of an ongoing judicial investigation. This is by no means a political decision. The decision will be made by the judges," Macron said on X.

What are the Charges Against Durov?

Durov is charged with refusing to cooperate on cyber and financial crimes on Telegram, and is currently still in custody, while the investigation is underway, Reuters reported on Monday, citing police.

Reaction From OHCHR

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) told Sputnik on Monday that it is aware of the arrest of the founder of Telegram, Pavel Durov, in France, but does not have enough information to comment on the issue.
"We are aware of the reports on the arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in France. At this stage of the investigation, we do not have enough information, and it would be too early for us to weigh in," the OHCHR said.
On Saturday, Russian-born Durov, who is a citizen of multiple countries, including France, was detained in France on charges linked to criminal uses of the Telegram app, including terrorism, drug trafficking, money laundering and fraud, which could land the 39-year-old billionaire in prison for up to 20 years. Later, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Durov's arrest was not a political decision, but a one made by judges.
Pavel Durov - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2024
World
Defiant Durov: Telegram CEO Faces Unfair Charges for Refusing to Bend to Western Governments
Yesterday, 16:53 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала