https://sputnikglobe.com/20240826/photos-kim-jong-un-supervises-drone-testing-1119911144.html

Photos: Kim Jong Un Supervises Drone Testing

Photos: Kim Jong Un Supervises Drone Testing

Sputnik International

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Saturday supervised the testing of drones conducted by the Drone Research Institute of the DPRK National Defense Academy.

2024-08-26T08:23+0000

2024-08-26T08:23+0000

2024-08-26T08:23+0000

multimedia

photo

kim jong un

drones

armed drones

north korea

new uav

uav

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1a/1119911118_0:50:1000:613_1920x0_80_0_0_b0b0df506c5a46c49cb2dfc1bc2f4cbb.jpg

The testing took place on August 24. Kim Jong Un was accompanied by senior officials from the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea. The North Korean leader familiarized himself with drones in development and supervised the testing.The drones, which have different ranges, are designed to hit any enemy targets on land and at sea, and flew along predetermined routes, accurately recognizing their designated targets and destroying them.Take a look at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervising drone tests in Sputnik's gallery:

north korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

north korean leader kim jong-un, testing of drones, kim jong un