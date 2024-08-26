International
Photos: Kim Jong Un Supervises Drone Testing
Photos: Kim Jong Un Supervises Drone Testing
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Saturday supervised the testing of drones conducted by the Drone Research Institute of the DPRK National Defense Academy.
The testing took place on August 24. Kim Jong Un was accompanied by senior officials from the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea. The North Korean leader familiarized himself with drones in development and supervised the testing.The drones, which have different ranges, are designed to hit any enemy targets on land and at sea, and flew along predetermined routes, accurately recognizing their designated targets and destroying them.Take a look at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervising drone tests in Sputnik's gallery:
08:23 GMT 26.08.2024
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday supervised drone testing conducted by the North Korean National Defense Academy’s Drone Research Institute.
The testing took place on August 24. Kim Jong Un was accompanied by senior officials from the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea. The North Korean leader familiarized himself with drones in development and supervised the testing.
The drones, which have different ranges, are designed to hit any enemy targets on land and at sea, and flew along predetermined routes, accurately recognizing their designated targets and destroying them.
Take a look at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervising drone tests in Sputnik's gallery:
© Photo : KCNA

Drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), have become a crucial component in modern warfare, revolutionizing the way military forces conduct operations.

1/7
© Photo : KCNA

Drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), have become a crucial component in modern warfare, revolutionizing the way military forces conduct operations.

© Photo : KCNA

Kim Jong Un expressed satisfaction with the tactical and technical characteristics of the new drones.

2/7
© Photo : KCNA

Kim Jong Un expressed satisfaction with the tactical and technical characteristics of the new drones.

© Photo : KCNA

The North Korean leader noted that based on combat experience and military trends, the development of various types of drones and the improvement of their characteristics "occupy an important share in preparing for war."

3/7
© Photo : KCNA

The North Korean leader noted that based on combat experience and military trends, the development of various types of drones and the improvement of their characteristics "occupy an important share in preparing for war."

© Photo : KCNA

Drones can be used for reconnaissance, strike missions, and even humanitarian aid delivery, allowing militaries to gather real-time intelligence, target enemy positions with precision, and respond quickly to emerging situations.

4/7
© Photo : KCNA

Drones can be used for reconnaissance, strike missions, and even humanitarian aid delivery, allowing militaries to gather real-time intelligence, target enemy positions with precision, and respond quickly to emerging situations.

© Photo : KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stressed that due to the country's geographical location on the peninsula, it is necessary to "tirelessly" develop not only strategic underwater weapons, including a nuclear torpedo, but also underwater kamikaze attack drones, and actively introduce artificial intelligence technologies in their development.

5/7
© Photo : KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stressed that due to the country's geographical location on the peninsula, it is necessary to "tirelessly" develop not only strategic underwater weapons, including a nuclear torpedo, but also underwater kamikaze attack drones, and actively introduce artificial intelligence technologies in their development.

© Photo : KCNA

Kim Jong Un ordered the active development and increase in the production of various types of drones.

6/7
© Photo : KCNA

Kim Jong Un ordered the active development and increase in the production of various types of drones.

© Photo : KCNA

The UAV tests were personally supervised by Kim Jong Un.

7/7
© Photo : KCNA

The UAV tests were personally supervised by Kim Jong Un.

