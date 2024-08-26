Photos: Kim Jong Un Supervises Drone Testing

The testing took place on August 24. Kim Jong Un was accompanied by senior officials from the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea. The North Korean leader familiarized himself with drones in development and supervised the testing.The drones, which have different ranges, are designed to hit any enemy targets on land and at sea, and flew along predetermined routes, accurately recognizing their designated targets and destroying them.Take a look at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervising drone tests in Sputnik's gallery:
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday supervised drone testing conducted by the North Korean National Defense Academy’s Drone Research Institute.
The North Korean leader noted that based on combat experience and military trends, the development of various types of drones and the improvement of their characteristics "occupy an important share in preparing for war."
Drones can be used for reconnaissance, strike missions, and even humanitarian aid delivery, allowing militaries to gather real-time intelligence, target enemy positions with precision, and respond quickly to emerging situations.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stressed that due to the country's geographical location on the peninsula, it is necessary to "tirelessly" develop not only strategic underwater weapons, including a nuclear torpedo, but also underwater kamikaze attack drones, and actively introduce artificial intelligence technologies in their development.
