https://sputnikglobe.com/20240826/round-two-us-colleges-prepare-for-renewed-suppression-of-pro-palestine-protests-1119908977.html

Round Two: US Colleges Prepare for Renewed Suppression of Pro-Palestine Protests

Round Two: US Colleges Prepare for Renewed Suppression of Pro-Palestine Protests

Sputnik International

US colleges and universities are gearing up to repress renewed pro-Palestine protests as students return to campus this fall.

2024-08-26T05:14+0000

2024-08-26T05:14+0000

2024-08-26T05:14+0000

americas

us

palestine

republican

protest

political protest

public protest

social protest

genocide

israeli-palestinian conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/07/1118323246_0:107:3072:1835_1920x0_80_0_0_c50ba40cb244252d51f2bffc61c28a75.jpg

US colleges and universities are gearing up to repress renewed pro-Palestine protests as students return to campus this fall.King added the school would focus on encouraging students to “express different views respectfully and appropriately.” Administrators’ attempts to repress protests have often centered around claims they are disruptive or disrespectful to those with opposing views. Pro-Israel student organizations have, naturally, claimed demonstrations are antisemitic while offering little actual evidence of discriminatory speech or conduct.The American Council of Trustees and Alumni, a conservative non-profit, has presented guidance calling for severe punishment for encampments and alleged “harassment” while opposing demonstrators’ calls for schools to divest from Israeli financial interests. Republican lawmakers, traditionally against ostensible “identity politics,” have taken to zealously speaking against alleged incidents of antisemitism, perhaps eyeing an opportunity to win support from traditionally Democratic-aligned Jewish voters.But some groups have denounced the restrictions on free speech. The Association of American University Professors claimed campuses have “hastily enacted overly restrictive policies… [which] impose severe limits on speech and assembly that discourage or shut down freedom of expression.”“We can strongly infer [new regulations] are made to appease politicians calling for the use of a heavy hand on protests, donors and boards of trustees… It’s this external audience that universities seem to be most concerned about.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/study-shows-vast-majority-of-campus-protests-peaceful-police-bias-towards-israel-1118415449.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240427/jewish-student-protester-shatters-myth-of-antisemitic-campus-demonstrations-1118133061.html

americas

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

pro-palestine protests, us college campus protests, us suppression of free speech, university suppression of free speech, protests in us, protestors in capitol, pro-palestinian demonstration, pro-palestinian protest, pro-palestinian protestors, support palestine, genocide, students protest, fight zionism, fight zionists, save palestine, free palestine, stop rafah invasion, stop israel, political persecution, freedom of expression, political rights, free speech, us elections, political views, discrimination, political discrimination, discrimination, bias, political protest, political bias