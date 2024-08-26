https://sputnikglobe.com/20240826/ukrainians-to-face-difficult-winter-as-corrupt-leadership-continues-terrorist-attacks-1119907745.html

Ukrainians to Face ‘Difficult Winter’ as Corrupt Leadership Continues Terrorist Attacks

Ukrainians to Face 'Difficult Winter' as Corrupt Leadership Continues Terrorist Attacks

The Ukrainian government is pressing on with its Russophobic war even as citizens suffer the consequences.

Ukraine’s leadership is pressing forward with its Western-backed proxy war against Russia even as Ukrainian citizens suffer a rapidly deteriorating standard of living. The struggles of average Ukrainians were vividly illustrated Saturday when Ukraine’s Energy Minister German Galushchenko instructed citizens to prepare for a challenging winter ahead.Ukrainians have increasingly relied on burning firewood in response to the degradation of the country’s energy system since 2022, with legal and illegal clearing of forests taking place. Galushchenko claimed authorities are planning to fortify the country’s energy generation capabilities before cold weather sets in but the ongoing conflict with Russia continues to compromise the country’s infrastructure even as officials attempt to respond to the situation.Earlier this month, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson informed the Financial Times that Ukraine’s energy capacity had been reduced by approximately nine gigawatts, equating to half of the electricity required for the winter season.Earlier this year, national power grid chief Volodymyr Kudritsky cautioned that power generation in the country is likely to decline, partly due to essential maintenance work on nuclear power plants. Kudritsky warned that the winter ahead would be “very difficult.”Volodomyr Zelensky has meanwhile pleaded for Western countries to provide more military aid amid his terrorist attack on Russia's Kursk region.The incursion does not seem to help Ukraine protect or rebuild its infrastructure. However, it is taking place with the comprehensive support of the West, which authorized these actions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated.

