https://sputnikglobe.com/20240826/ukrainians-to-face-difficult-winter-as-corrupt-leadership-continues-terrorist-attacks-1119907745.html
Ukrainians to Face ‘Difficult Winter’ as Corrupt Leadership Continues Terrorist Attacks
Ukrainians to Face ‘Difficult Winter’ as Corrupt Leadership Continues Terrorist Attacks
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian government is pressing on with its Russophobic war even as citizens suffer the consequences.
2024-08-26T05:07+0000
2024-08-26T05:07+0000
2024-08-26T05:07+0000
world
ukraine crisis
ukrainian conflict
ukraine
russia
maria zakharova
ukrenergo
critical infrastructure
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1a/1119909246_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_29c2e4a8e260282e7d9fff1bd38e17b5.jpg
Ukraine’s leadership is pressing forward with its Western-backed proxy war against Russia even as Ukrainian citizens suffer a rapidly deteriorating standard of living. The struggles of average Ukrainians were vividly illustrated Saturday when Ukraine’s Energy Minister German Galushchenko instructed citizens to prepare for a challenging winter ahead.Ukrainians have increasingly relied on burning firewood in response to the degradation of the country’s energy system since 2022, with legal and illegal clearing of forests taking place. Galushchenko claimed authorities are planning to fortify the country’s energy generation capabilities before cold weather sets in but the ongoing conflict with Russia continues to compromise the country’s infrastructure even as officials attempt to respond to the situation.Earlier this month, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson informed the Financial Times that Ukraine’s energy capacity had been reduced by approximately nine gigawatts, equating to half of the electricity required for the winter season.Earlier this year, national power grid chief Volodymyr Kudritsky cautioned that power generation in the country is likely to decline, partly due to essential maintenance work on nuclear power plants. Kudritsky warned that the winter ahead would be “very difficult.”Volodomyr Zelensky has meanwhile pleaded for Western countries to provide more military aid amid his terrorist attack on Russia's Kursk region.The incursion does not seem to help Ukraine protect or rebuild its infrastructure. However, it is taking place with the comprehensive support of the West, which authorized these actions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240508/russias-military-hammers-ukrainian-critical-infrastructure-airfield-set-to-receive-us-f-16s-1118335062.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1a/1119909246_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ae6e838b3030f80bdcdaa1f4eada6db6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
ukrainian infrastructure, ukrainian winter, winter is coming, cold winter, cold ukrainians, terrorist zelensky, volodymy zelenskyy, attack on kursk, energy crisis, german galushchenko, winter weather, critical infrastructure
ukrainian infrastructure, ukrainian winter, winter is coming, cold winter, cold ukrainians, terrorist zelensky, volodymy zelenskyy, attack on kursk, energy crisis, german galushchenko, winter weather, critical infrastructure
Ukrainians to Face ‘Difficult Winter’ as Corrupt Leadership Continues Terrorist Attacks
The Ukrainian government is pressing on with its Russophobic war even as citizens suffer the consequences.
Ukraine’s leadership is pressing forward with its Western-backed proxy war against Russia even as Ukrainian citizens suffer a rapidly deteriorating standard of living. The struggles of average Ukrainians were vividly illustrated Saturday
when Ukraine’s Energy Minister German Galushchenko instructed citizens to prepare for a challenging winter ahead.
“We need to prepare for a difficult winter,” said Galushchenko in a televised statement. “Unfortunately, it will really be more difficult than the previous one. Nevertheless, we must try to establish autonomous energy supply systems.”
Ukrainians have increasingly relied on burning firewood in response to the degradation of the country’s energy system since 2022, with legal and illegal clearing of forests taking place. Galushchenko claimed authorities are planning to fortify the country’s energy generation capabilities before cold weather sets in but the ongoing conflict with Russia continues to compromise the country’s infrastructure even as officials attempt to respond to the situation.
Earlier this month, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson informed the Financial Times that Ukraine’s energy capacity had been reduced by approximately nine gigawatts, equating to half of the electricity required for the winter season.
“In freezing winter temperatures, some places in Ukraine may simply become unlivable,” said Simson. “Next winter is likely to test the resilience of the Ukrainian people in a way not seen on our continent since the Second World War.”
Earlier this year, national power grid chief Volodymyr Kudritsky cautioned that power generation in the country is likely to decline, partly due to essential maintenance work on nuclear power plants. Kudritsky warned that the winter ahead would be “very difficult.”
“If we have shortages now… then it is obvious that winter will bring even more problems related to covering the energy deficit,” said the head of the country’s power grid operator Ukrenergo, noting that Ukraine is already experiencing difficulties during the summer, when power needs are some 35% less.
Volodomyr Zelensky has meanwhile pleaded for Western countries to provide more military aid amid his terrorist attack on Russia's Kursk region.
The incursion does not seem to help Ukraine protect or rebuild its infrastructure. However, it is taking place with the comprehensive support of the West, which authorized these actions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated.